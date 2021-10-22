Harding University’s participation in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life last weekend on campus hit home for Associate Professor of Communications Jim Miller.
Amid heavy wind and raindrops, Miller took to the stage Oct. 15 for opening ceremonies to speak about how “cancer has affected us all.”
“We are out here doing some really important work by raising money ... in support of providing 24-hour care to cancer patients and in support of loved ones who have passed on because of this terrible disease of cancer,” Miller said. ... “My dad died of pancreatic cancer five years ago in November, so this evening I’m out here with you in memory of my dad. I’m going to walk with you. I’m going to do the pie in the face things in just a little bit, I think, in support of my dad who passed five years ago of pancreatic cancer.
“I’m also out here tonight in memory of my friend, Mike James, who we remembered today in chapel, a friend, a mentor, my boss, someone who taught me and so many others how to live life to the fullest, how to be a light to other people. ... As we all know, Mike died this week of pancreatic cancer and so tonight, I am here to support his family and to remember him.”
As cancer survivors got ready to take their first lap, Miller said “tonight is about more than just being out after curfew. It’s about more than just hanging out with our friends and having fun and being on the front lawn together and eating together and all this stuff we will do tonight. That’s fun and it’s good but it’s about more than that.”
“Tonight, it is about providing support to those who have cancer,” he said. “It’s about research and trying to find cures for cancer and it’s about remembering our loved ones who have passed because of cancer. This truly is a great opportunity. It’s a chance for us to make a difference. It truly is a relay for life.”
After Miller’s speech, all of the cancers survivors met at the flag pole to start their lap and students, staff and members of the community were asked to line the track to cheer them on.
The theme this year was One Team, One Dream. The student directors of the event spoke before Miller and thanked Harding President Dr. David Burks and “the deans who allow us to show that hope has no curfew for allowing us to be out here all night.” Dr. Lisa Bryant also was thanked for being “our incredible faculty adviser.”
