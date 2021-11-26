A relatively new non-profit in Searcy that works with addicts is hoping to draw some financial backing from the community during Giving Tuesday and let the community “know we’re here,” according to founder Jacob Dixon.
Ephesians 5:8 Ministries was started by Dixon and his wife, Amber, the owners of Chit Chat and Chew, earlier this year after Jacob Dixon “struggled with addiction for a long time.” He said it is “basically a transition house.”
Dixon said his addiction has been a problem “his whole life, but it got pretty bad and I ended up at John 3:16 [just outside of Batesville] last August and I graduated out of there last February.”
“It was an amazing program and while I was there I kind of realized that the restaurant wasn’t enough to keep me busy and out of trouble really, so I started thinking of things to keep me busy and things that I could do to stay connected and continue to serve and help other guys out,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of guys after they go to John 3 ... I mean, there’s all kinds of different ministries but there’s a lot of guys that after they go there, they don’t want to go home and be surrounded around their old environment and their old friends and stuff like that, so a lot of times they will end up finding a transition house.
“A lot of them are started by John 3 graduates, so they will find a transition house to go to and that will help them get connected and go to recovery meetings and church and stay connected to their brothers, and it really just helps them get plugged back into the world slowly without having to do it on their own.”
Hitting the ground running is what Dixon said he and his wife did when it came to getting Ephesians 5:8 Ministries up and running.
“It was probably around April that we got it going,” he said. “Right now, the house is able to hold five guys at one time, so they will come and stay with us for a minimum of three months, [which] is what we ask them to stay and when they come there, we help them find work.
“A lot of times they need help getting their driver’s licenses back and help with different legal matters they’ve had before they went into John 3. We help them out in any way that we can with legal issues, help them find employment and we start taking them out, finding different recovery meetings and plug them into a church and really just help them stay connected to other brothers and other recovery meetings and just finding ways for them to stay busy really without having to fall back into their addiction.”
Ephesians 5:8 Ministries is for men only, he said. “We basically takes guys from John 3. ... If somebody is interested in coming to the house, then we go interview with them and see if they would be a good fit, see what they are wanting to do, and if we decide to take them, then we will bring them to the house and start working with them from there, helping them.”
Dixon said how much time it takes to get someone up and going again in the community is different for everyone.
“We don’t really have a time limit,” he said. “We are still learning a lot as we go.”
After the minimum of three months, “we start sitting down with guys and talking about what they see in their next stops and what they see their plan being.”
“We try to encourage them to save up money and eventually go out and get their own place, maybe with another guy that’s in the house and just helping them stay on track without having to go back to their old lives,” he said.
Before Dixon entered the John 3:16, he said he always had a giving heart. “I always wanted to help people, but I kind of did it for the wrong reasons in the beginning. I wanted the big approval of man in Searcy. I was out helping veterans and trying to help different people and I wanted everyone to look at me and say, ‘Oh, look what he is doing for these people’ or ‘Look what he has done for these people,’ and I wanted to be this big member of society around here.”
He said he was doing it for the wrong reasons and “found a relationship with Jesus while I was at John 3 and now my life is totally different. I don’t look at doing anything for the satisfaction or approval of man.”
“It’s all for God, and it’s an amazing thing to see the process of what these guys go through at John 3 and then coming out and working hard and trying to be light in the community,” Dixon said. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of it. There’s nothing like helping people and seeing them to continue to do good and try harder and keep doing good and keep doing more. It’s been a real blessing.”
When asked about Giving Tuesday. Dixon said he “had never even heard of” it before last week. “I was on Facebook probably about a week ago and I guess I was on our ministry page and the giving fundraiser popped up and asked if I wanted to set up a fundraiser ... . I ended up setting up a fundraiser on our Facebook page for our ministry and people have been donating to it. Really, that’s the first I’ve heard of it.”
The Dixons have set a goal of raising $10,000 and as of press time Friday, had raised $1,245. A link can be found on Ephesians 5:8 Ministries Facebook page. Other nonprofits involved in #givingtuesday2021 include the United Way of White County, ReStore Hope, Extra Myles Foundation, White County 100 Families, White County Community Foundation, Literacy Council of White County, El Puente Hispanic Services and Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission.
Asked how the donations would be used, Dixon said “right now, we don’t bring in a ton of money. Everything we bring in is from going out and working, and the guys do pay rent there. That is part of their responsibility, they rent the house. Any of the donations that come in we try to put that towards either paying off the house or we put that into helping the guys and buying stuff for the house to kind of upgrade things on it and make it a better place for them.
“We just want people to know we are here in the community. People have reached out to us for help for different things. [Main Street Searcy Executive Director] Amy Burton, we’ve helped her with some things, moving her office around, and we’ve spoken at the Rotary Club and let them know who we are and what we are and we try to help people out who need things done in the community.”
He said it’s important that the community knows that the ministry is there to help addicts.
“Really, there are a lot of people out there who are struggling with drugs and alcohol and they have no idea where to turn to or where to go,” Dixon said. “Even families have relatives who are having all kinds of problems and they don’t know what to do.
“I think one of the biggest things we want people to know, why we are here, is that they can get a hold of us and we can help them get to a program. We can help them change their life and have a good life and be happy again, but they don’t have to continue to suffer in their addiction. It’s a miserable, miserable place to be and we know where those people are at and how they are feeling and we want people to know that they can reach out to us and we can help get people into a program.”
