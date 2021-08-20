The state 911 board will be recommending that White County be reduced to one public safety answering point from two, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, which means the county and city of Searcy will have to consolidate call centers.
“I have already informed the mayor of Searcy [Kyle Osborne] and the police chief of Searcy [Steve Hernandez] and we will be having probably our first commission meeting in September on planning to consolidate now to one PSAP,” Lincoln said. “I have expressed my displeasure to the judge on the state 911 board.”
The concern Lincoln said he has is “what if our one PSAP goes down? Who’s going to back us up?”
“We need to plan, so it is only imperative that we move forward and make sure these nine stations [at the White County 911 Operations Center] are fully equipped,” he said. “I can pretty well assure you, pretty much full assurance that the city of Searcy does not want this and I think it would be in the best interest of White County for it to be in our 911 call center. Of course, there are lots of plans and lot of calls shared that are going to have to be discussed.”
Under the new state 911 plan, Lincoln said, “we will not be transferring calls to police dispatch when that goes in place so that means the calls that come into Beebe and the calls that come into Bald Knob will be dispatched from our 911 center. We will not be transferring those calls to the city police departments for them to page out.”
Lincoln noted that none of this has been fully approved by the state 911 board, but there will be meetings forthcoming. The state board is scheduled to meet Wednesday.
“What I expressed to the judge representing on the state 911 board is ‘let’s make sure in reducing our PSAPS across the state that we are not actually taking steps backwards in providing adequate service for our citizens.’ You all know with the change of technology, it’s just a new game.”
He said if there was only be one PSAP in White County and it goes down, there are only “two viable sources” to pick up the calls in his opinion: Lonoke County and Faulkner County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.