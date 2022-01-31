A 28-year-old Drasco man who was recording children with a cell phone at Searcy’s Walmart Supercenter last September, leading to an image of child pornography reportedly being found on his phone, is set to begin facing the class C felony charge Tuesday.
A warrant was issued last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Robert Edward Beakley on the single charge of distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense), although “multiple images were tagged as potential child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
Beakley’s phone was reportedly seized, and a search warrant was executed Sept. 17, after Searcy police officers went Sept. 16 to the Walmart Supercenter at 3506 E. Race Ave. and met with a woman and her daughter. Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield wrote that Beakley was seen “using his cell phone to video record children in the store.”
When officers spoke to Beakley, he reportedly “admitted to recording children” and also said that “he had viewed underage girls on his phone.” His phone was then seized before Dangerfield searched it the next day and identified the possible child porn images.
On Nov. 17, Dangerfield met with Arkansas Children’s Hospital Dr. Karen Farst. She reviewed the images and determined that one depicted “an underage girl in a sexually explicit pose,” Dangerfield wrote.
Beakley remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday on a $20,000 bond. According to records, he was booked Nov. 18. Plea and arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
A warrant also was issued last month for Michael E. Long Jr., 40, of Conway on charges of class C felony robbery and class A misdemeanor theft by receiving (habitual offender) related to a shoplifting incident at the Beebe Walmart last Nov. 30 in which Long reportedly “forcefully pushed” the asset protection officer while he was trying to keep Long from leaving with “unpurchased items.”
Video footage from the store reportedly showed the confrontation, along with the asset protection officer recovering a cordless five-tool combo kit “outside of the store,” Beebe Police Officer Andrew Dunemn wrote in the affidavit.
After the asset protection officer gave a description of the suspect, vehicle and vehicle tag number, the vehicle was seen pulling into the Dollar General parking lot on U.S. Highway 64 West. Dumemn wrote that the driver of the vehicle had gotten out of the vehicle and was heading toward the store when he spotted the officer and “began to walk back to his vehicle.”
After both the driver and Long, the passenger, were detained, the asset protection officer identified Long as the one who “had attempted to leave the store without paying for his items” and had “threatened him with violence as he forcefully pushed him and then ran to the car and then left the scene.”
A search of the vehicle also found two new chainsaws that were confirmed stolen from the Lowe’s in Searcy “just prior” to the Beebe incident.
Long is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court Tuesday. He was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.
In another case, a Bald Knob 34-year-old is officially facing an arson charge after a couple of vehicle burnings, including one involving a stolen vehicle last Aug. 28 that was burned after its “aluminum alloy wheels and mud grip tires” were removed. In addition of the class B felony, Dustin Gary Burrow has been charged with two counts class C felony theft of property; class D felony theft by receiving; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance. namely methamphetamine; and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to weigh/inject methamphetamine.
Burrow, who also is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Tuesday, was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Booth, the stolen 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup was found burned on Russell Mountain Road in Bald Knob the same day that it was reported stolen. On Sept. 10, a 2021 Silverline 20-foot car hauler trailer and winch were reported stolen by a Bald Knob resident. The next day, a 2009 Nissan Altima was reported stolen, with the owner saying the vehicle was taken sometime after it had been parked Sept. 9.
The Nissan already had been found Sept. 10 burning on Peacock Road in White County. Burrow was one of two individuals with whom deputies “made contact” at the scene, Booth wrote. Burrow reportedly said he took the vehicle from a Searcy gas station. After reportedly taking it to Peacock Road and burning it, Burrow said he “went home to get a saw to cut the catalytic converters off but met the deputies on scene,” according to Booth. The other individual reportedly confirmed Burrow’s story.
A search of Burrow’s phone reportedly turned up a photo of the stolen trailer, which was found in North Little Rock after Burrow provided the location and the name of the other individual involved.
Booth wrote that he also noticed while interviewing Burrow that the vehicle he was driving had wheels and tires matching those from the pickup that had been reported stolen. Burrow reportedly said he had “just bought” them from a friend.
When Burrow was taken to his residence to remove the wheels that had been identified by the owner, the stolen winch reportedly was found along with the wheels and tires from the burned Nissan.
