While Arkansas and other states try to defeat COVID-19 through vaccinations, another killer virus has been relatively tame this year, partly because of the protocols put in place to slow the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.
“We have really been blessed by not having a tremendous flu season this year,” Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said. “There is a couple big reasons for that. No. 1, we saw a little bit more people get immunized this year for the flu and I think that was due to the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted to protect themselves against the flu, which is the absolute correct thing to do.
“And then it has been the public health measures that have been put in place specifically for coronavirus have diminished an influenza epidemic. We usually see seasonal flu, as they call it. Every year it comes around. In fact in 2019, Unity Health saw on the order of about 110 hospitalizations due to the flu and our number this year is less than five.”
Lochala said Unity Health had excellent participation in the hospital system and their clinics and pharmacy did an excellent job in getting the flue vaccines out to the community.
Dr. Bala Simon, who is with the Arkansas Department of Health and on staff at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, said the flu numbers are down statewide primarily from “some of the cautions we have been using for COVID. The tasks of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance has helped tremendously and it is not surprise that [the flu] is a viral infection similar to COVID, so we are having record-low flu numbers.”
For this season, which began in late September, Simon said there have been 1,900 positive flu tests reported to the Arkansas Department of Health compared to 36,000 the year before.
“It has gone almost significantly down,” he said. “For this season, we have 18 flu deaths since September when we would typically have close to 100 to 120 deaths so it [following protocols] has really made a big difference.”
He also mentioned that more people are getting the flu vaccine because they are “anxious about this.” Travel restrictions were another factor that Simon brought up.
Simon said while flu season typically runs from late September through the end of March. he noted that people can get the flu at any time.
“Our biggest defense against both COVID and the flu is vaccines,” he said. “We want Arkansans to get both the COVID vaccine if they haven’t received it and the flu shot if they haven’t received it.”
He said hopefully the pandemic will be “behind us and we can resume our normalcy, but for that to happen, we need people to get vaccinated for COVID.”
According to the Department of Health’s latest flu report, 38 percent of the flu antigen tests given showed influenza A while 62 percent were influenza B. The average school absenteeism rate the week before spring break was 8.1 percent among public schools. White County public school’s absenteeism rate was 6.99 percent for the week ending March 20. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
In the past, influenza has been a significant cause of death, lost time from work and loss of productivity, according to Lochala. “Then there’s pandemic flu that happened in 1918 that was just a more severe viral outbreak than what we have seen this year with coronavirus.”
