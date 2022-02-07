An 1898 house being torn down in Searcy has drawn the attention and displeasure of the president of the White County Historical Society.
The Ben Lightle Victorian House at North Locust Street and East Market Avenue, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, is being demolished by First United Methodist Church so that the location can be used for a parking lot, according to Senior Pastor Jeff Jackson.
Churchwell wrote on Facebook after seeing an excavator next to the house that “sometimes in the pursuit of progress, we forget our history and thus keep future generations from experiencing the pleasure too.” Churchwell has “spent 23 years working to preserve local historical buildings and items/memories along with many others.”
“It’s often difficult to rally folks to see that the trouble involved is worth it,” she said. “It’s easy to raze a structure. It takes blood, sweat and tears to champion the cause. Sometimes, people don’t want to step on others’ toes or not to get involved because of something political, etc. I don’t mind bothering others, even though I’m running for White County judge. It’s who I am. I can’t sit back and not say anything.”
According to a document from the National Register of Historic Places, Lightle had the house constructed after moving to Searcy from Carlisle. “When this house was built it was one of numerous irregularly shaped houses constructed in White County during the Railroad Era (1870-1914). Although there are 67 of these structures extant in the county, few exhibit the amount of integrity found in the Ben Lightle House. For this reason it is significant for its contribution to the study of vernacular architecture and is being nominated under Criterion C with local significance.”
Jackson said the house was purchased by a member of the church and given to the church at 304 N. Main St., in 2005, to be used for Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission.
“Jacob’s Place operated out of that building for a number of years,” Jackson said. “The building is in disrepair. It’s got foundation problems; the whole building is leaning, and it needs to be rewired and replumbed, all those types of things.
“What happened is we found another place for Jacob’s Place which is much nicer and much better and can house more families and moved Jacob’s Place out of that building, but the church has no other use for the building and it is in disrepair.”
Jackson said the costs for the repairs would be thousands of dollars, but the church is “in need of parking and will soon be in even more need of parking because we’re planning on building a new worship center on the north end of the building.”
He said that the trustees decided “since the building is in such disrepair, we need to just tear it down and use that lot as a parking lot. We contacted the state historical society and they removed the house from the historical register and told us there would be no problem with us tearing it down so we’re in the process of getting it torn down.”
Jackson said the process started at the end of October/beginning of November. He said Monday that it would take a day or two for the house to be taken down.
“Right now, we are waiting on the gas company to shut off the gas on their side of the meter so we don’t damage any of that when they tear the house down,” he said. “They are supposed to do that tomorrow [Tuesday]. After it’s cleared, we will immediately start on that parking lot.
“We are also planning on moving a playground and building more parking on that side of the church, so we’ve got a lot of things in the works. It’s exciting. That building has served its purpose for many, many years. ... This is going to allow an avenue for the church to move forward with some ministry.”
Jackson said when the talks were going on with the board, he told people if they didn’t have a chance to go up to Ripley’s Believe it or Not in Branson and walk through there where the floors are leaning, they could go over to this building and walk through it and get the same experience.
He said to get the old building up to code and usable was going to take “a magnanimous amount of money that we don’t really want to spend on that building.”
When the talks were going on about the building, Jackson said there were people involved who had family who built it a long time ago. “I said preserving history is a great thing, but it is important to preserve the fire of history not the ashes of history and for a building that served its purpose over all of these years, it’s time to let those ashes turn into something new that can be used in the community for the greater good.”
Churchwell said any old building worth preserving takes money to upkeep it. “Smyrna, the Black House, the Rialto [Theater], Pioneer Village, the Legion Hut, I mean, it’s just part of the deal.”
“Private landowners can do anything they want to with their own property even if it’s on the register or not,” she said. “I wish Searcy would have more of a heart for preserving historic structures because we can build a new building every day but we cannot get the history back. We’ll never be able to get it back.
“It’s a hard deal. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, tears and fundraising to do what the historical society does. Twenty years ago, the fair board wanted Pioneer Village gone and we had to raise $30,000 to get it shipped across town, and at the same time, Smyrna Church was falling down and we had to raise over $100,000 to get it from going in the ground because of the rot, and the same with the Legion Hut, we’re on our second AHPP grant. The first grant dealt with the outside of the building. ... Everything just takes a lot of heart to see the importance of it.”
She said the Lightle House wasn’t the only historic structure in the county she was concerned about being destroyed. She mentioned the depot on Main Street beside the Natural Food Story, which “needs significant repair” and a house on West Center Street owned by the Westside Church of Christ.
“They are currently using it [the house on Center] as office space, but they are building office space,” Churchwell said, “and that congregation has torn down two historic homes in the past, which was the Sanford House and they also tore down the Quattlebaum House on Center, so I have concern for the house that is on the corner now down on Center.”
She said the historical society didn’t know about the Lightle House demolition until the excavator was in the yard. “It’s heartbreaking.”
