Megan Duganier of Searcy got a call last November from her youngest daughter’s day care that led to “the worst day of my life.”
The day care told Duganier on Nov. 19 that Riley was running a fever, so she took her 3-year-old to the doctor to get her checked out, thinking maybe it was just an ear infection. “And then they say that she was very pale so they wanted to do her labs.”
“We were immediately sent to the ER that visit because they said it was leukemia,” Duganier said, “so we went to the ER here in town and then they transported us by ambulance” to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. “They diagnosed her with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”
Rylie started chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital two days later.
“We were told [Nov. 19] that she had to go get a port inserted in her chest on her left side,” Duganier said. “We had to get a spinal lumbar puncture and they had to do a bone marrow sample from her hip.
“They said her white blood [cell] count was 96 percent lymphoblast. ... Her red blood [cell] count was extremely low. It was the worst day of my life.”
She said not only did Rylie receive her cancer diagnosis that day, “but our car broke down. We were almost to the ER here in town and our car just shut off. We ended up getting a new engine, but the good thing of the story was the nurse from the hospital saw it and she helped us push the vehicle into the parking lot and move us to the ER. She’s an angel.”
Since Rylie started her treatment, “each month is different because they have to switch up the medicine because they say the cancer cells can get used to medicine and just push on,” Duganier said. “We have a different plan each month. One week we may be there four days a week for chemo and then another day we may be there for two days because she gets admitted at night. It’s not consistent.”
She said she was told about a national app called Children’s Oncology Group that helps them understand what her daughter is going through and they also have a backpack full of information. “Like 98 percent of the hospitals that do children’s cancer, they follow the same treatment plan. It’s going to be two to 2 1/2 years of treatment.”
She said her husband, Ryan, had to quit his job to care for Rylie.
‘90-percent cure rate’
The good news, Duganier said, is the type of cancer Rylie has “has a 90-percent cure rate. It’s better than all the other ones I guess.”
“They think that she’s been doing great,” she said. “This is going to be a long journey [but] he [the doctor] did say the hardest part is passed us, which is the initial diagnosis. She has been losing her hair but it’s not all the way out yet. It’s really, really blonde hair. I remember when she first put on a hat at the hospital and she got diagnosed and that just broke my heart. She knows that her hair is going to come back.”
Despite the hardships created by the cancer and treatments, Duganier said Rylie “has more energy and more personality now than she has ever had before, so she was just very sick and we had no idea or she is getting all this attention and now the personality is coming out. We don’t know, but she makes me so proud.”
“She has not slowed down; she has not really been sick at all. It’s insane,” Duganier said. “I will say she has severe anxiety when we are about to pull into the clinic because she hates when they have to access her port every time, so that means they have to get a needle in her chest every time.”
After the treatments, which can take up to nine hours, Rylie usually takes a nap in the car on the way home “and then she’s back to her normal hyper self by the time we get back.”
She said if you ask Rylie if she is sick or say she can’t do something because she’s sick, Rylie will say, “I’m not sick.”
“She doesn’t think she’s sick,” Duganier said. “She knows that her hair is coming out but she keeps saying it’s coming back and she just recently, probably within the last month actually, noticed her port because it kind of has a hump. Like she kind of has a hump in her chest where it’s at because it’s under the skin, so she’s finally figuring it out, ‘Hey, something’s there, something is different. You don’t have that. Why do I have it?’ And we just tell her that’s where they put the medicine in at, and she called it her tubey.”
Community support
Duganier described the time spent getting Rylie treated is “a job in itself. It’s stressful. In January, her treatment plan consisted of her getting a lumbar puncture done every week, so that was hard to watch it done, and now with COVID being rampant again, they made it to where only one parent can go into the clinic with her, which is hard.”
Duganier said she has reached out for support, joining a couple of groups on Facebook, like Parents of Kids with Leukemia, to help her cope.
“Especially at first, I was looking for the good stories,” she said, “... but there has been some groups that I had to delete because it would break my heart every time I saw where a child passed away because of it.”
She said some of the other mothers she has spoken with have “just randomly” sent her money and “sent me all of these supportive words of encouragement.”
“One mom sent me a journal, a prayer book, Sudoku book, stuff to stay busy at the hospital,” she said.
Duganier said she also started telling people on her personal Facebook page about Rylie and they took an interest so she made Rylie her own group, #Rally forRylieJo, where she posts all of the updates.
However, she said fundraising efforts for the family have “ really slowed down.”
“It could be my fault, too, because I haven’t been promoting it much, but we had some friends, separate friends ... we actually had two GoFundMe accounts and they did OK,” Duganier said. “I mean they helped for sure, but we didn’t really get the response that I was hoping for, especially when we started getting all the bills in.
“We also did T-shirts for Rylie. The current GoFundMe is Rally4RylieJo.” As of Friday afternoon, $4,468 of the $25,000 goal had been raised.
Even though the fundraiser has a ways to go, Duganier said the community has been very supportive.
“I’m going to try not to cry because they have helped us so much,” she said. “First off, the day care that Rylie went to, God’s Little Blessings at First Methodist, they did a donation for us. It was way more than what we were expecting. It was so incredibly nice. They helped us a lot.
“The day care actually paid to get our car towed to Little Rock to get fixed. They had things delivered to the hospital for Rylie while she was there because we were there for a 15-day stay. They have a pull-out bed so me and my husband just stayed in the room with her.”
Asked about other ways the community can assist, Duganier said a “meal train” could be organized for the family.
“That would help because I hate to cook. You won’t find me in the kitchen ever. I hate it,” she said with a laugh. “Of course, the GoFundMe would help. We do have cups that were made, like tumblers. A local lady does these and I believe they were $30 and all the proceeds went to our family, so she is just making them because she is nice. I have never been one to ask for help, so I don’t know and I’ve never been in a situation [like this], so I don’t know what’s appropriate.
“For Christmas, NorthStar EMS adopted our daughters, both of them. The Junior Auxiliary has also helped. The girls [Rylie and Ellie] had a great Christmas. They had everything and more that they wanted and I couldn’t be more thankful for that as well. That was amazing ... of course, horrible timing any time, but it was around the holidays so it was hard on us.”
The parents of children at Westside Elementary School, where Ellie, 7, attends, as well as the teachers, have been very generous to her family, she said. “The teachers there sent letters and pictures and crafts for the girls to do.”
Concerning her younger sibling being treated for cancer, Duganier said said her oldest daughter “is doing great academically, but I don’t think she knows how to process it. The most thing she worries about is if Rylie’s hair is going to fall out. She keeps asking and says, ‘Well, she still has hair.’ I get it. She doesn’t really understand what is going on inside her body. She can see the hair, so she understands that.”
Duganier said her parents, who also live in Searcy, have been a great help. “They stayed at our house while we were out. Ryan’s family is from Georgia, they’re not here but they did come down, the day we were in the hospital. They took a long trip just to say hi to her and then they had to go back.”
She said the message she has for others who may go through the same thing as her family has “sounds cheesy, but it will get better. They are not alone.”
“The one thing I would like to put in if you don’t mind is that I never knew that a 3-year-old could be my hero, but she is because of how strong she is,” Duganier said. “It’s stupid how strong she’s been.
“Other parents are not alone and they are welcome to reach out to me if they want. Not sure I will be much help, but I know when you first get diagnosed with that, you know, you just want to vent. You have a lot on your mind, a lot.”
