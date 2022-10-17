City of Searcy department heads for police, fire and sanitation believe the raises approved last week by the City Council will help their departments be able to compete with other cities for employees.
“I feel that our department will now be competitive with other departments our size when it comes to retaining good people,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said.
The council approved recommendations from the newly established Personnel Committee for bonuses and raises for city employees. The raises, with benefits included, total $1,623,578 annually while the bonuses will be $2,000 each for full-time city employees and $600 for part-time employees.
The Personnel Committee is headed by Councilman Rodger Cargile, and Councilwoman Tonia Hale and City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris are also on it. Mayor Kyle Osborne and Searcy Policed Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, a mayoral candidate, attended the meetings, which were held over an approximate 10-week period at City Hall.
“I really appreciate the work that the committee overseeing our raises put in,” Hernandez said. “Being a small part of the process, I know how difficult the task was. Our mayor and City Council saw the need for the raises and they acted on it.”
Morris said late last week that the bonuses have to be done separately from the city’s normal payroll. “Hopefully we’re going to try to do it next week but we will have it done by Nov. 1,” he said.
Regarding when the raises will go into affect in 2023, Morris said, it depends “on when the council adopts a budget, you know those numbers will be in the budget for 2023. We have until Jan. 31 to adopt a budget, so basically we’re operating without a budget until the council acts and adopts the budget.”
While it was announced that the minimum wage for city employees after the raises would be $15, Morris and Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said the fire department’s minimum wage would be around $13.
“Fire is calculated completely different from everybody else,” Dunavan said. “Most people think of an annual year as 40 hours a week, which is true for most departments and everything else. But the fire working 12-hour shifts is a whole different animal, so their salary is figured on, I think it’s 2,756 straight-time hours and then they automatically get 156 hours annually at time and a half, so it works out to their salary is on par with other departments, but their base pay if you will, their hourly pay, is not the $15. So that’s not a true statement but in the long run, nobody else gets automatic overtime.”
Dunavan said the wage increases mean that some in his department will get “different percentages than others and it all depended on where there were at in their pay scale. Some guys got more than others. Now there were some guys that on the scale were pretty low; some of those guys got bumped up. They changed the scale a little bit and the way it was designed; it just made it to where it wasn’t the same percentage for everybody.”
He said he believes that “98 percent of the guys were happy with what they got and then the others, it wasn’t like they didn’t get nothing, it wasn’t just as good as some of them. But we knew that was going to happen because the bottom of our scale, like our new firefighters and all, they were pretty far behind new hires compared to other departments in the state, so we got that up and then that also adjusted up through the scale where some, depending on if you just got promoted and you were in a different pay scale now, those guys got pretty good raises.”
He said even with increasing the starting wage he understands “we’ll never be able to compete with North Little Rock, Conway, the bigger departments that have a lot bigger tax base and all, but it will allow us to, I think, keep guys and we may attract some guys who want to be in a smaller department and in a nice town.”
“I think it will help us,” Dunavan said. “We just got to continue to improve. We can’t just keep what we got for five years and if everybody else is growing, we got to grow too. We got to plan ahead, and that’s citywide I think, that’s not just the fire department. That’s police, that’s city parks and rec, sanitation, all of us; we have to continue to improve it each year to keep up and not let if fall behind like it happened before.”
In September 2021, several department heads, including Dunavan and Hernandez, reported to the City Council that they were having trouble staffing their departments because they could not pay what it takes to retain employees. The starting hourly wage for firefighters at that time was $11, while the starting pay for police officers was $17.31 per hour.
The lowest base pay for police officers after the raises will $18.18, which is listed for two open patrol positions.
According to Morris, the police department also did not previously have a step-in grade like the fire department does “which says if you are a lieutenant and you’ve been a lieutenant for three years, you know, you would be on this step ... if you’re a first-year lieutenant and so on and so forth. We are calling it a step-in grade scale which lays out how you advance.”
For the Sanitation Department, Supervisor Daniel Clegg said from what he has seen starting pay for CDL drivers is going up to $16 and the starting pay for everyone else in the department will be $15. He said he believes the CDL drivers bump will help the department. “It will at least help keep what we got, especially.”
Clegg said he and the compost center supervisor also have CDLs, and the department has 15 total, but 11 is the working number of CDL drivers, all working full-time, according to Clegg.
“We have eight mandatory positions that have to run every day for CDL,” he said. “You got four trash truck drivers for residential, roll-off which does the commercial big dumpsters and your three overhead drivers that dump the dumpsters.”
The department had been starting CDL drivers at $13.50, according to the information presented in September 2021 ahead of the November special election where voters approved making permanent the city’s temporary 1-percent sales and use tax.
“There are places in Searcy who hire people to drive trucks and other things and they are paying $17 to $20 an hour,” retiring Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford said then. “You can’t compete [unless] they look at our benefit package. ...”
Police will have the highest total salary increase for 2023, including benefits, at $625,726.98 followed by fire at $394,188.15 and sanitation at $210.167.34. Next is Parks and Recreation at $161,615.88, while each of the other departments get less than $60,000 each.
Asked if he felt good about the bonuses and raises for the employees in his own department, which total $10,769.98, Morris said, “Absolutely, and I am biased toward my department. I have three ladies under me in my department and we handle every penny that comes in and goes out. We handle all the records of the city and stuff so they’re tasked with a very important job. With a bonus you got it in your hand, you spend it and you forget about it, whereas a pay increase is something you’re going to see every two weeks on your paycheck.”
