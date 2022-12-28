The Searcy Tree Board has been able to add a rain garden and trees to the Searcy Swim Center property through a grant it received from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said there was $22,000 available in Urban and Community Forestry grant funds, and Searcy was chosen to receive $3,250 from the division in cooperation with the White County Cooperative Extension Service.
Stafford said the money went toward the cost of all the plant material, soil amendments and a rain garden sign.
The rain garden was planted in the northeast corner of the swim center property. “The trees were planted throughout the Swim Center parking lot,” Stafford said. “There were 10 trees planted total: four bald cypress, 3 crepe myrtle and 3 fringe trees. The rain garden consisted of 43 plants total and included feather grass, pink muhly grass, liatris, black-eyed Susan, abelia, purple coneflower and soft touch holly.”
The trees were planted by Searcy Parks and Recreation and the rain garden was planted by volunteers. Stafford said a rain garden is “a little depressed area that collects water – and at first, it will try to filter into the ground and then if it is too much rain, there’s like a little outflow area and it will go into the regular runoff – but what it’s trying to do it’s trying to filter all the water through all the plant material.”
“It will filter out a lot of pollutants and particulates and stuff before it gets into the groundwater or into the sewer system,” he said. “They are kind of a popular thing up in northwest Arkansas.”
He said the garden was kind of an “educational piece” of the grant and there is an explanation sign by it. Stafford also said it could be called “a demonstration project.”
“Green infrastructure” were words Stafford used when talking about the rain garden. He said these type of projects try to take care of storm water in a more ecological way instead of concrete ditches.
According to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture research and Extension, “Many Arkansas residents are turning to rain gardens as a way to improve water conservation and beautify their yards and public areas.”
A Tree Board ceremony was held last month “to celebrate the completed project,” Stafford said.
