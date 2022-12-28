The Searcy Tree Board has been able to add a rain garden and trees to the Searcy Swim Center property through a grant it received from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.

Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said there was $22,000 available in Urban and Community Forestry grant funds, and Searcy was chosen to receive $3,250 from the division in cooperation with the White County Cooperative Extension Service.

