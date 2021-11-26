Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Black Friday is back but it's not what it used to be
- NOT REAL NEWS: Social media posts claim vaccinated pilots died in flight
- FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety
- France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths
- New COVID variant threat causes worldwide scramble
- Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points
- Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban
- Randy Zinn: The grateful heart
Most Popular
Articles
- 48-year-old Searcy woman killed in collision with semitrailer Sunday afternoon
- Skeletal remains identified as Bradford 22-year-old missing since 2019
- 'First slab' to be poured for $26-million Searcy High School arena
- 93-year-old Searcy woman among two followed home from Walmart Supercenter, attacked and robbed
- New Searcy Public Library to open 'a whole new world'
- Searcy graduate completes Army training
- $5.3 million to renovate Searcy Public Library can be raised with "extensive community outreach," study shows
- Holiday of Lights to be turned on tonight, but main events Dec. 4, 11
- White County Central in COVID-19 red zone heading into Thanksgiving break
- NOT REAL NEWS: 50 percent death rate from myocarditis claimed on social media
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.