A resolution declaring White County to be a pro-life county was passed the Quorum Court on Tuesday and “probably pretty much reflects the sentiment of the citizens,” according to County Judge Michael Lincoln.
“I don’t want to get into this debate of pro-life, pro-choice,” Lincoln said. “From time to time a justice will want us to consider a resolution. Justice [Sue] Liles called me and I said, ‘I don’t have a problem presenting that to the court,‘ and, of course, the court voted unanimously to support it, so I think that pretty well reflects the people they represent.”
Lincoln said “several counties” in the state “feel like showing their support, I guess, for right to life, pro-life. Sue picked up on that and visited with some other JPs.”
Liles, the District 13 JP, said she believed that White County is the eighth county to make the declaration. “I believe Saline and Faulkner did it also this month. I think it shows our heart is for the unborn child.”
Several stats have passed abortion laws this year, including Arkansas, in hopes, supporters say, of forcing the U.S. Supreme Court to revisits its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. The 1973 ruling legalized abortions nationwide, but pro-life advocates believe the court is more open to striking down the decisions following form President Donald Trump’s three conservative appointments to the court.
Arkansas’ bill, which is being challenged in court, only allows abortions to save the life of the mother and child. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed it into law in March, but expressed reservations because it does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape of incest.
“I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Hutchinson said.
He said at the time that he was signing the bill because of its “overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.”
Enforcement of the ban, which included fines up to $100,000 and up to 10 years in prison, was blocked temporarily in July by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.
Lincoln said he doesn’t think the White County Quorum Court’s resolution is trying to make abortion a big issue.
“It’s just a statement that we support the right for life among people,” he said. “I’m sure that there are others who might feel a little bit differently. I have had the discussion with many people, the pro-choice side vs. the pro-life side, and I understand all the legal ramifications and all the laws that are being passed by states, how they will eventually work their way through the court system.”
