A new salary step schedule was approved by the White County Quorum Court this week that is boosting county employees’ pay by a total of $759,711.88.
“It has been quite a while since we’ve actually had a raise consideration or a change to our salary structure,” County Judge Michael Lincoln said. “When I asked permission from the court to do a study, I found out we had nine different step schedules, so I consolidated all of them.
“Our old scale went through six years and our new scale goes through eight years.”
Lincoln said he also found that several employees were not receiving “experience pay.”
“Some of my mechanics at the road department, my road foreman, OEM [Office of Emergency Management] director, I mean there were just several ... maintenance men,” he said. “There were several people that were for some reason left off of the experience step grade, including elected officials, so I thought it was important that we reward and encourage all those with experience to stay with the county.”
The new salary schedule increases Lincoln’s base pay, with his experience level, from $80,103.92 to $88,839.92. Among other elected officials, County Clerk Carla Barnett’s base pay was raised from $67,600 to $75,686; Circuit Clerk Tami King’s from $67,600 to $76,336; County Treasurer Janet Hibbitt’s from $67,600 to $76,336; County Tax Collector Beth Dorton’s from $67,600 to $$73,086; County Assessor Gail Snyder’s from $67,600 to $74,386; and Sheriff Phillip Miller’s from $78,946.14 to $84,432.14.
Base pay for a justice of the peace is $8,500. Longevity pay will be $200 for justices with 4-7 years, $400 for 8-11 years of service, $600 with 12-15 years of service, $800 for 16-19 years of service and $1,000 for 20 or more years of service.
The new rates begin with the July 15 pay period, according to Lisa Brown, administrative assistant to Lincoln.
Lincoln stood up to applaud Tuesday night when the justices of the peace voted to approve the new salary schedule. Many of the justices of the peace joined him in applauding the passage.
“I thank you from the depths of my gratitude,” Lincoln told the court. “I think you made a bold step to tell our county employees and our county officials how important you think their work is to the citizens of White County and I applaud you for your approval.”
Lincoln said he developed an eight-year plan so it is “one schedule for all employees,” where before, he said, the county had eight or nine schedules with different amounts and some employees were left out.
“It took me about 2 1/2 months to work through it and see all of the people that were left out and the differences in the eight or nine different schedules,” he said. “I think it’s a good salary schedule for the future.
“I’m in my 15th year, say I don’t run for re-election, I’ve served for 16 years and a new judge would come in right at my salary with no experience [under the previous schedule]. But now, whoever follows any elected official comes in at the base rate of pay and then they work through the eight-year experience scale.”
The salary step schedule for all elected officials and employees is year 1, $2,418; year 2,$2,418; year 3, $650; year 4, $650; year 5, $650; year 6, $650; year 7, $650; and year 8, $650.
“Some got more than others but it is purely based on experience,” Lincoln said of the county’s current employees. “I also had to take into consideration how much they had received under the old scales so you couldn’t double dip. You couldn’t dip out of the six-year scale and start all over in the eight-year scale so I had to determine how much they received under the six-year scale and subtract that from the eight-year scale to get what their actual salary increase would be.”
Asked what the new salary schedule has done for morale, early on, Lincoln said “they passed it Tuesday and there have been some elected officials who have been able to visit with some of their employees. Everybody has really just embraced it and even those that may just be in their second year, when they see that for another six years they are going to get an automatic step increase, it’s really encouraging.”
Lincoln said he did the hourly rate of pay under the scale and what it would be in eight years. “I think there are seven or eight different categories,” he said. “It was not extravagant because we still have four categories that are under $15 an hour starting pay, so if the federal government in the next near future goes to $15 minimum wage, we will have to make adjustment to four of our areas. After one year, they are over the $15 minimum.
Some starting hourly wages Lincoln shared with The Daily Citizen were: clerical start at $13.70 with top out pay of $17.90; certified deputies start at $15.50 with a top out of $21.70; non-certified employees start at $16.25 and top out at $20.45; jailers start out at $14.75 and top out at $18.95; dispatchers start at $14.46 and top out at $18.66; truck drivers start at $14.49 and top out at $18.69; operators start at $15.25 and top out at $19.45.
