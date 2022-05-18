All but one justice of the peace approved Tuesday night of giving one-time premium pay to county employees from federal COVID-19 funding, including $16,000 each to seven elected officials.
Joel Pritchett was the only JP to vote against the ordinances authorizing the elected official bonuses and $6-per-hour worked in-person in 2021 for other county employees. The elected officials receiving $16,000 each are the county judge, sheriff, treasurer, assessor, tax collector, clerk and circuit clerk.
Pritchett said Wednesday morning that there were two or three reasons that he voted no.
"We originally set the CARES [Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act] money aside for the construction of the new court building system, and so it has already been raided," he said. "Originally that unrestricted money that we put aside in the general fund, the CARES Act ... we informally earmarked that for funds for the court system and now it has been raided for safety awards, which are nothing more than bonuses.
“That’s just really general fund money that is being used to pay those bonuses, unrestricted monies.”
Pritchett said $10 million has been discussed as the amount put aside for the new courts building facility to be built on Booth Road, but he said the amount is probably going to “way exceed $10 million."
It was originally understood by The Daily Citizen that the money for the seven elected officials was coming out of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funding, but Pritchett said the ARPA plainly stated that anyone who made more than 150 percent of the state average wage in 2021 could not receive premium pay. “No elected official nor the five highest-paid county employees are getting paid out of the American Rescue Plan Act,” he said.
Originally, it had been proposed by a committee formed by White County Judge Michael Lincoln and forwarded by the Budget and Finance Committee that Lincoln and White County Sheriff Miller would receive $22,500 and Clerk Carla Barnett, Treasurer Janet Hibbitts, Circuit Clerk Tami King, Tax Collector Beth Dorton and Assessor Gail Snyder would be paid $20,000. However, that proposal failed at last month's Quorum Court meeting for the lack of a motion.
At a joint meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee, Pritchett made a motion that the requested amount for the elected officials be reduced to $16,000, and the motion passed.
Asked why he voted against the $16,000 awards after making a motion for that amount at the committee meeting, Pritchett said, “I didn’t think the $16,000 would pass and I was hoping for less or none.”
Pritchett also motioned at that meeting that the $6-an-hour calculation for the premium pay for the county's employees be brought down to $3, but that motioned was voted down.
He said he voted against the $6-per-hour bonuses for county employees Tuesday because he believes the county should give them $3 per hour this year and wait until next year to first see if the money couldn't be used "to benefit more people" before possibly being awarded to the employees then. The $6-per-hour bonuses will total a little over $2.6 million of the county's estimated $15 million in ARPA funds.
The $6-per-hour bonuses had been voted down at the April meeting. Along with Pritchett, Bobby Burns, Mike Cleveland, David Freppon, Chris Boaz and Horace Taylor voted against it last month. It had to have nine yes votes to pass.
“Of course, I was always for the employees. I have always been for the employees," Burns said concerning why he voted yes Tuesday for the premium pay. "If we would have time to study it a little earlier there might have been some changes, but I’m satisfied with giving to the employees. That’s what it was for; I’m for it."
Burns said the reason he approved the $16,000 bonuses is because "I felt like the only fair way was we came down on what was originally for the elected officials as I voted before."
"I felt like it was a little exuberant but I realized that we come as close to being fair — we didn’t take it over what any employees made — and I felt like it was time we just go ahead and lay this to rest so we could get on and use some of the rest of the money for some other projects," he said. "We could back and forth all the time until we ... I felt like we just needed to get it done and lay it to rest now and proceed. We still got that other money which has not been obligated yet for sure and I think there’s some other things we can use it for.”
Cleveland said the justices "compromised" at the joint committee meeting “and I just kind of followed that trend."
"I feel like we kind of decided last Tuesday night [May 10] that we cut the officials down some [moneywise]," he said. "I didn’t mind doing what we did for employees because the employees, you know, do the work.”
