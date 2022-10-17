Audience members were allowed to ask several questions at Thursday’s Searcy mayoral candidate forum, including some related to economic development and jobs, older residents and alcohol sales.
The forum with Searcy High School English teacher April Butler, Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, incumbent Kyle Osborne and businessman Mat Faulkner was hosted by the Searcy Board of Realtors. Member Larry DeGroat, who is also a member of the Searcy Planning Commission, moderated the event.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins next week at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
The first question was from Letain Devore, who asked Osborne, “Is Riverside Park a city park?”
“It’s not inside the city limits but being city property, we have jurisdiction out there,” Osborne said.
The question of security came up, with it being said that if security isn’t put out there, whatever improvements are made to the park would not last.
“I agree. I agree. There’s a plan in progress for that,” Osborne said. “As that park is developed and more things are going out there, there would be a requirement to have a nighttime security person living out there.”
Stuart Dalrymple told the candidates, “We talk about economic development all the time which is a conglomerate of a lot of things. It tends to be a word that is just overshadowed but in regard to our kids and grandkids staying in Searcy, other than retail that you guys really don’t have control over, what are you going to do to bring in jobs to Searcy to help us grow our job market?”
Osborne: “The first thing we need to do is get the economic development fund [from the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax passed last November] in place to where the city can help the chamber and the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. [with] some assistance to help recruit these businesses. And right now, it’s basically left up to you guys in the real estate business and those two organizations and you need some help. There needs to be financial assistance to do that.”
DeGroat said he talked to Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Buck Layne several times and he said there’s no land available for economic development. He asked if there were any plans to create an industrial park or a commercial park.
Osborne: “Yes, and the chamber talks about it. When I say talks about it, it’s discussed at every meeting, property. Where are we going to purchase the property to work on a new park? The city can’t do it alone. It’s going to take the SREDC and the chamber.”
Butler: “I agree. We want to keep our kids here and I think that Searcy is prime to look at more tech jobs. We do have a land problem, where to put industrial places right now. We are running out of space; that’s where annexation may come into play but we also need to look at tech jobs, those are the way right now and we have a very educated workforce that would be wonderful to look at more tech jobs.
“I think we need to go where the jobs are coming. We need to go to Little Rock. We need to go to the Economic Development Commission there and say ‘What are you trying to bring to Arkansas? What about Searcy for that?’ We’ve got to be very proactive in this as a community to keep our kids here and to give them better jobs other than just retail and fast food.”
Faulkner: “Great question. It’s multi-layered, Stuart, as you know. I would say No. 1 marketing. That is something that we can do as a community a lot better job of. We are, Think [Idea Studio] is, currently working with other communities in Arkansas to help market them. We need a robust, comprehensive marketing plan that is integrated with all the different groups to tell our story, tell what’s great about Searcy, try to attract a qualified workforce, and part of that is attracting family members who have ties to Searcy to come back. That’s your lowest-hanging fruit; if you got connections to Harding or ASU or your family has been here, what can we do to attract those families back to Searcy?
“One of the things we’ve been working on for several years is helping Searcy to become a robotics hub. We have nationally recognized robotics programs with Harding Academy and ASU and Harding University, and Searcy schools is leaning into this more and Riverview, so we’ve partnered with FIRST Robotics to have their regional robotics tournaments here. We’ve got people coming in from multi-states and Mexico, but how can we continue to lean into robotics?
“Annexation, we talked about that earlier, but that’s a quick way to have a population boost, and so some of your national chains and others look at those population numbers. Innovative workforce development programs, Newport has got one. Benton has got one. What can we do that’s different than what they’re doing and really addresses workforce development? And quality of life is a big part of that, too, so when you are talking like Unity’s residency programs, trying to get physicians to move here, they are really looking at quality-of-life amenities. What is going to be there for their family, job opportunities for their families as well and continuing to work toward what property might be available for industrial, which that ties to railroad and a lot of other things, so it’s multi-layered.”
McGlawn: “We need to send people outside of Searcy and talk to companies that are expanding. I know last year they had Sig Sauer [an ammunition manufacturer] that I think created a new building in Jacksonville and just to look at different opportunities like that where companies that are looking at expanding, and then talking to them and saying, ‘Hey, let’s try to find a spot for you that would be a good fit for it.
“Also looking at other buildings, kind of like, I believe, it’s the old Kohler building that’s now the church and the storage unit. That’s industrial that’s gone away because we let it go away. We just need to be smarter about what we’ve got and treating it the way it needs to be treated instead of kind of transferring it over. And then also working together with SREDC and the chamber of commerce to try to find out different ways of doing things.”
Susannah Streit told the candidates, “I have seen a lot of you all talk about beautification and leaves and things like that but not really talk about the people of Searcy because one of you all [Butler] said you wanted to represent everybody of Searcy. I heard no discussion of the aging program.
“I am the attorney for the White County Aging Program, been there for 10 years. I can tell you I have been through three or four mayors, Mayor Osborne is the only one who has proactively done something for the aging program and for the Lightle Center. So when you talk about living, you need to talk about the whole gamut, which is also the old, from the elderly to the young.
“I am involved also in the Main Street board and I’m involved in the K-LIFE board and I have two sons that spend every Saturday, all Saturday long, on the soccer field. So while leaves and limbs are important, people are more important and so when you all go about telling your spiel, I would encourage you all to do that because the people that vote are the older people in their community and they need to feel heard because I am telling you right now, they don’t.”
McGlawn: “As I’ve been running on my daily runs, I have run into people from early to late ages. I’ve been to the Lightle Center. I have spoken to them a few times, and that was one of the things. Yes, everybody’s voice needs to be heard and I asked them and they had the same answers as everybody else, limb pickups, sidewalks, more restaurants and more things to do for older people.”
Streit responded, “They’re also trying to put food on their table because they live on a fixed income and if we can reach out and provide more services to them, that’s how we reach a community.”
McGlawn: “That’s correct and I’m completely behind that.”
Faulkner: “Completely agree, and that’s why when we’re looking at making improvements to our parks systems, that all demographics, including our senior citizens, need to be considered – what amenities and what improvements can specifically cater to all demographics as well as even like the sports fields; you know if we’re looking at making improvements to the sports fields, a lot of grandparents are coming to watch their kiddos play, too, so just how can we make it conducive to all residents?”
Butler: “I totally agree. I am all about everyone in Searcy, young and old. I work with young but my mother lives here and she is on a fixed income and I know the struggles that she’s had in just finding things she can participate in and be a part of, especially now that she has gone to assisted living. And so I am very empathetic to that and I feel like they’re kind of forgotten and we don’t need to forget them, along with our veterans in this community.
“I have spent a lot of time with our veterans in this community and they feel neglected as well. We do need, you’re absolutely right, we do need to include everyone. We do need to make things more accessible to those who are now using walkers, which I feel that I’m not far from it, but [people] who are on walkers or have a difficulty or have some sort of disability, we do have to look at more accessible ways for them to be able to come to things and participate in things.”
Osborne: “I’ll make it simple, you’re right, 100 percent. I agree.”
Two final questions from the crowd concerned if the candidates were in favor of alcohol sales inside or restaurants or grocery stores and if they would be committed to hiring a full-time economic development director.
Osborne: “Partially. The first answer is partially inside the restaurants, the way we are doing it now. Inside of Quickie Marts and grocery stores? I don’t know if Searcy is ready for that, but I think what we are doing now, baby steps, baby steps. Man, talking about a tough nut to crack ... that is a tough nut to crack. Economic development [director]? Absolutely, 100 percent absolutely. I’m on board with that.
Butler: “I agree with the way the city has been handling the alcohol sales in restaurants. It seems to be working. I agree with Mayor Osborne, it’s a baby step and I don’t know that Searcy is ready for alcohol sales in grocery stores and things like that. I grew up with that, so when I came up here and that wasn’t a thing I was like, ‘What’s this?’ It was very different but I do feel like it is baby steps and I think that is something that if the community petitioned for, it would have to be looked at.
“As far as dealing with economic development, I do think this city needs to expand its staff, not just with that but with some others aspects as well, and I think that would be a good addition to city staff.”
Faulkner: “I have a couple sentiments on that alcohol question. And as far as an ED [Economic Development] director, as long as there’s accountability to producing.”
McGlawn: “For alcohol, whenever alcohol came to restaurants, I was on the street as a police officer and I led the department in DWIs for multiple years and so I know that alcohol ... and even before that I was the leader in DWIs and so I’ve always had a problem with alcohol being served, but the more I’ve seen it here in Searcy, it’s not ... I wouldn’t say we need to get rid of it in restaurants but definitely not in the supermarkets or the liquor stores just because it would kind of open more ... . Yes, tax money would come in for that but we got to kind of balance it out with the other side of it.
“Economic development? Yeah, I think we need somebody to focus on that, even it it’s just having somebody that we can share with, like the chamber of commerce. I don’t know if it would be through the chamber of commerce or through the economic development but there needs to be somebody in charge of that.”
