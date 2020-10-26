Although Searcy covers a “big area” of his district, District 10 Justice of the Peace Bobby G. Quattlebaum said he is “out there to help everybody in White County.”
Quattlebaum, a Republican who is serving his 14th year as a justice of the peace, is running for re-election Nov. 3 and is facing Mary Jane Parks, a Democrat. He said this is the second time he has had opposition.
Quattlebaum said he is a lifelong resident of White County and was born and raised in Joy.
“I was born under a Hickory tree up there in Joy and the old tree is still standing there,” he said.
He graduated from Rose Bud High School in 1965. After graduating, he went to Petit Jean Vo-Tech in Morrilton (now University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton) and took a heavy equipment class.
After that “Vietnam was hot and heavy, so I joined the Air Force and I stayed in there four years that was from ’65 to ’70,” Quattlebaum said, adding that he wound up going to Thailand and when he got back, married his “high school sweetheart” Shirley. They have now been married for 52 years. He proceeded to work at then-Harding College for 12 years.
Next, Quattlebaum said he was in business by himself for 26 years, running a restaurant called Bobby’s Family Restaurant on the White County Courthouse square. (The location is now occupied by Chit, Chat and Chew).
Quattlebaum said he got involved with the White County Quorum Court when he and a bunch of other veterans wanted to place a Vietnam memorial on the court square. They attended the Quorum Court meetings to approach the justices of the peace.
“I saw a lot of things that could have been done different and decided then ‘I’m going to do this [run for justice of the peace],’” he said.
“I was hearing a lot of pros and cons, mostly cons from the public there in the restaurant. There was a guy at the time that I told him I wouldn’t run against him. I told him, ‘When you retire I am going to announce the next day to run against you in that seat.’ so that’s what I did.”
There are several issues Quattlebaum said are important to the county
When it comes to law enforcement, he said the Quorum Court wants to help as much as it can, but also keep a “conservative outlook.” Veteran affairs is also something he mentioned. The Quorum Court does not do any work on either one of these but he said the JPs have to make sure there is money available when they need it.
“Just because they ask for it don’t mean they need it,” Quattlebaum said. “Somebody has to put their eye on that thing and make sure it works.”
Countywide industrial development is also top of mind for Quattlebaum.
“Searcy elects me and to me, it’s to serve the county,” he said. “When I get a call about a road or something like that, I find out where it is and tell them up front, ‘This is a state problem or this is another district problem and if you can’t get anybody to go look at it, call me back and I will look at it myself and try my best to get the problem taken care of.’”
Ever since Quattlebaum has been on the Quorum Court, he said the JPs and the county judge and all the other elected officials have worked together “because that is the only way you can make this thing go with the money coming in.”
“You can just spend certain amounts, you can’t spend it all, so we got to sit there and make sure we stay within the guidelines of the state Legislature,” Quattlebaum said. “If something comes up tomorrow that they need a dollar, we need to make sure that dollar is there.”
Quattlebaum also brought up the county buying nearly 25 acres on Benton Street this year from the Searcy Economic Regional Development Corp. as one of the Quorum Court’s accomplishments.
“We need some space for courtrooms because we have some courtrooms that are not handicapped accessible,” he said. “Since they passed the Americans With Disabilities Act, we can’t go like we’ve been doing it in years past, just stumble in there the best way you can. We have property out there to take care of that and anything that comes up in the near future.”
Quattlebaum also said another 50-bed unit has been added to White County Detention Center, and “we doubled the size of the health department on South Main by the airport, brought all that up to specs, and as far as the lighting system, we put all new lights or green lights, whatever you want to call them, ‘green friendly.’”
“We bought the property out there [on Taylor Street] that’s referred to as J-Mar property and moved the county road department into that property out there, and the prosecuting attorney [Becky McCoy] is in an office out there that was the office for J-Mar,” Quattlebaum said. “We remodeled that building. ... We remodeled each building and they have the finest facility they’ve ever had and they have the finest on the road department that they’ve ever had.
“The 911 Center is state of the art. It’s in a building out there: you pass it and you wouldn’t ever look for it because it’s in a metal building. It’s a building within a building. That’s all taken care of.”
A new program County Judge Michael Lincoln has in place on leasing road equipment is something Quattlebaum mentioned. “We got the best road equipment that the county has ever had,” he said.
Quattlebaum said he was busy working for 44 years and when he retired, he “retired.” Work does not bother him at all, though, he said, but he can also “stay inside and go sound to sleep.” He likes to “antique and junk” when he can. “I’ve got a booth out at the emporium, I try to keep it stocked. I sell a little junk every once in a while ... treasures, not junk.”
The Quattlebaums have two grown children. Their son, Darrin, will turn 51 at the end of this month. He and his wife live in Bald Knob, and Darrin works as a technician for White County Video. Their daughter, Lori Dial, is a speech therapist at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She and her husband have a daughter, Addison, who just turned 11.
“I tell the people, I have the beautifulest granddaughter in the state of Arkansas,” Quattlebaum said.
Quattlebaum said he is a charter member of Westview Missionary Baptist Church.
