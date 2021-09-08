If a quarter-cent sales tax is passed by Beebe voters next week, the money will be used to hire up to five full-time firefighters, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Right now, the only full-time paid firefighter for the Beebe Volunteer Fire Department is Chief William Nick, who has been with the department since 1975, Robertson said. The quarter-cent sales and use tax “for fire prevention and firefighting purposes” would go toward salaries for the new hires.
“As you are aware, volunteers are harder and harder to get in any department, so the sales tax issue is one-quarter of 1 percent to be used mainly to hire some full-time firefighters,” Robertson said. “We would like to maybe hire five. Of course, I don’t know if the fire tax would let us hire five at one time, but we would like to hire a few initially.
“We are volunteer and we have to stay under six full time in order to qualify for some of the volunteer revenue system, but that is not an issue because the quarter-cent is not going to hire six people.”
With the tax, Robertson said “you’re going to basically receive maybe $250,000 a year out of a sales tax. With that having been said, you are going to be able to hire five people because you not only to have to pay their salaries but their insurance and all the benefits.”
He said as a result of adding more full-time paid personnel, Beebe would be able to reduce its Insurance Services Office rating by a percentage, which can affect homeowners’ insurance costs.
The tax would not be the only tax revenue stream for the fire department because the city receives money from the county, including a portion of a quarter-cent tax passed in 2016, and Act 833 funds from fire insurance premiums, but Robertson said those funds are used for equipment and training needs.
Asked if the city could use grants to fund the full-time firefighters, Robertson said the city hasn’t really be able to acquire grants “because we are kind of in that area where we are not at the poverty level and we are above the median, so we can’t really get grants.”
Election Day for the quarter-cent tax is Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at Beebe City Hall, 1201 W. Center St. Also on the ballot for Beebe voters are a three-quarter-cent sales and use tax to build and maintain a community center and a $6.025 million bond issue for that work.
Early voting started Tuesday at the White County Clerk’s Office, 315 N. Spruce St., for both the Beebe ballot measures and a property tax increase for the White County Central District of 2 debt service mills to construct and equip a high school addition as well as making additional upgrades to its facilities.
According to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight, only one ballot had been cast in either special election as of early Wednesday afternoon, and it was in the White County Central election.
