The Unity Health Oncology expansion at the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center more than doubles the clinic's number of therapy chairs from 23 to 52, according to clinic manager Julie White, allowing it to serve more patients.
In a prayer at the start the ribbon cutting, former Unity Health Chief Executive Officer and President Ray Montgomery recognized that "it’s a sad thought to think that we’ve got to expand to meet the demands and needs for cancer, but Lord, we’re thankful that you enable us to build this place and make it a beautiful place, a comfortable place of peace, a place of hope and a place of encouragement.”
White said that the former facility, which is being remodeled by the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute and Radiology Associates PA, also only had two restrooms for patients but “this hallway is loaded with restrooms for our patients.” The sub-waiting room also was shown, where patients go before getting their treatments. “Basically we will have three nurses' stations,” she said.
White said the facility also has two full-time pharmacists and a part-time pharmacist. "We make all the chemo and mix all the chemo. You have to be a licensed pharmacist to go into that room." She said patients will have "easy access to the treatment room to take the chemotherapy,” and each of the clinic's three doctors has "three exam rooms that they use.”
The expansion increases the number of physician offices from three to six to allow for growth, and includes an infusion center, in-house full-service lab and pharmacy.
The remodeling of the original facility will include a second sub-waiting room, additional workspaces and a face-lift "to coordinate with the next expansion," according to Unity Health's marketing department.
Unity Health’s new president and CEO, Mark Amox, called the cancer center “a place of hope" and "a place of caring.” He said as he thinks about his colleagues and associates at Unity Health across the eight counties that the system serves, ”We’re serving our neighbors. We’re taking care of neighbors. We’re taking care of our friends and taking care of our family. And the distinct pleasure to be able to build a place like this, that is a beacon of hope for our community, is extraordinary."
"We don’t build buildings for the sake of building buildings," Amox said, "we say we build building so that it brings people together and so they can have that place of hope.”
Amox said this is an extraordinary facility but really at the end of the day, it’s the extraordinary people the facility is filled with.
More than 700 patients, “and growing,” a year are provided with health care at the cancer center, Amox said. ‘It’s about 10,000 patient visits, so that’s a burden that we carry but it’s once again providing that patient care, that love to our neighbors.”
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said that as a family doctor, he is at the bedside during cancer diagnosis. “It’s so incredible to know that in a place like Searcy, Ark., White County, Ark., that we can have world-class teammates, world-class physicians that can treat you here and there’s no reason to go anywhere else; you come right here.”
Lochala mentioned Dr. Ryan Koch, who he said "works tirelessly for his patients. He is up at the hospital after hours when needed because that’s his ministry, and I love that about Dr. Koch and his team. This is our ministry. This is our ministry of healing, and when you come and you see our teammates here and they’re sharing with you and they’re pouring theirselves into your treatment for the best possible outcome, it’s just so special; and these are your neighbors.”
Dr. Stacie McCord and Dr. Whit Robertson are oncologists serving with Koch at the cancer center.
In terms of the “clinical capabilities” of the new facility, Lochala said it has the “most up-to-date things. There’s nothing you can get in Little Rock or somewhere else that you can’t get here.”
Lochala said the key, though, is the doctors, the nurses, the pharmacists and everyone involved.
Matthew Stripling, the Unity Health Foundation director, thanked all of the physicians and all of the oncologists for all they pour into the patients' care through their work. He also thanked the staff, including the nurses and those behind the scenes who provide for each patient.
Strickland mentioned Phil Pyeatt and the Pyeatt family for the “incredible outpouring of love through philanthropy and through their donation and just the leadership they provided not just to this place but all across our community.”
According to information from the marketing department, Unity Health-White County Medical Center partnered with CARTI and RAPA to build the cancer center, with construction on the original facility beginning in 2010.
Pyeatt was a banker and investor in Searcy prior to his retirement and the cancer center was renamed after him a few years ago to honor his family’s donations.
