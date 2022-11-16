The Unity Health Oncology expansion at the Pyeatt Family Cancer Center more than doubles the clinic's number of therapy chairs from 23 to 52, according to clinic manager Julie White, allowing it to serve more patients.

White gave a tour of the new facility at 415 Rodgers Drive after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday

