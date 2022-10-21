Putting up a wall
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on journalist, police
- Online school put US kids behind; some adults have regrets.
- Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
- Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
- Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
- Failing US nursing homes to face tougher federal penalties
- Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
- West and Russia clash over probe of drones in Ukraine
Most Popular
Articles
- 58-year-old Bradford man arrested after booby-trapped shotgun shells found in vehicle
- Searcy mayoral candidates asked about legalizing marijuana, annexation, leaf and limb pickup
- Questions from audience for Searcy mayoral candidates include creating jobs, alcohol sales
- Raises to make Searcy police, fire, sanitation departments more competitive for retaining employees, city officials say
- $16,800 to be spent on renovations for historic Smyrna Church before Holiday of Lights event
- Searcy mayor's salary to increase to $95,000 in 2023
- Wilburn 67-year-old turns himself in after warrant issued in September shooting death of 38-year-old Pangburn man
- Central Arkansas Drug Task Force says fentanyl to surpass meth in 'another year probably'
- White County Central basketball brief
- Four and 20 blackbirds?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.