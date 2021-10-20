A vehicle pursuit in Searcy on Wednesday afternoon ended with a wreck on Race Avenue.
According to White County Sheriff's Office Detective Lt. Chancey Warden, the Street Crimes Unit was working an investigation around 3:45 p.m. that involved illegal distribution of narcotics when a vehicle was observed pulling into the residence for a short time, then leaving.
Warden said the suspect then reportedly pulled into a gas station at the corner of Race Avenue and Poplar Street. When an investigator tried to speak with the driver, he recognized him as Randy Sherrill, a convicted felon who has a "search waiver" on file, Warden said.
"As Sherill recognized the investigator, he jumped into his vehicle and fled," Warden said. Marked units with the sheriff's office and the Searcy Police Department pursued "Sherrill, who refused to stop and at one point attempted to cause a collision with a deputy."
Warden said the pursuit came to an end when Sherrill collided with a vehicle. He then reportedly exited and attempted to flee on foot before he "was struck by a citizen's vehicle." Sheriff Phillip Miller said the accident happened right in front of the Sonic Drive-In on Race. Sherrill was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for minor injuries, Warden said.
Miller said Sherill was out on parole.
The search of his vehicle, Warden said, yielded approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class A felony; fleeing, a class C felony; criminal mischief, a class C felony; and tampering with evidence, a class D felony.
Warden said that "as per White County Sheriff's Office policy, a review of the pursuit will be conducted to determine the safety of all involved."
