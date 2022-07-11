ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night.
The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games.
Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June.
Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
"I thought I had good command of the curveball and fastball early," Mikolas said. "I kind of used those two pitches off of each other to keep them off balance."
Mikolas has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven starts.
Aaron Nola (6-6) cruised until the bottom of the Cardinals order touched him for three runs in the fifth. Nola went seven innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out seven and walked none.
"That's a good team over there," Nola said. "We played them good the first two days, we came out with two wins which is good. But we've got a lot of baseball left."
Pujols doubled off the right field wall to lead off the seventh, just missing a home run, to take sole possession of third place with 1,378 extra base hits. He snapped a tie with Musial, passing the Cardinals great to join a top three including Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.
"It's really special," Pujols said. "Doing it here in front of our fans is even better. I don't have any words to describe my feelings, especially the respect I have for Stan and his whole family and his legacy he left behind through this organization and to myself."
Pujols revealed after the game that he'll participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby this month, his fifth time in the event.
Dickerson followed with his third home run of the season, a 395-foot shot into the Cardinals bullpen.
Nootbar also connected for his third on the first pitch from reliever Michael Kelly in the eighth. Nootbar, who came in as a defensive substitution in the top of the inning, placed his shot over the left field wall to give the Cardinals a 6-1 lead.
Dylan Carlson singled to start the fourth and reached second on a fielder's choice. With one out, Dickerson singled in Carlson and took second on the throw home. Dickerson came in on Edmundo Sosa's double down the left-field line, and Sosa scored on Andrew Knizner's blooper down the right field line.
METS 4, BRAVES 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings to help New York beat Max Fried and Atlanta in the opening game of their NL East showdown.
Scherzer (6-1) gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley's 24th homer in the seventh. That cut the Mets' lead to 2-1, but Luis Guillorme answered with his solo drive off Darren O'Day in the eighth.
All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, pitching for the third straight day, struck out the side in the ninth for his 19th save.
Former Mets second baseman Robinson Canó, obtained by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, had two hits in his Braves debut.
NL East-leading New York moved 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta.
Fried (9-3) gave up two runs on five hits and five walks, matching his career high, in five innings.
RAYS 10, RED SOX 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, sending Tampa Bay to the victory.
Díaz's 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games.
Tampa Bay had dropped four of six, including a three-game series sweep at lowly Cincinnati over the weekend. Luke Bard (1-0) pitched three innings for his first win with the Rays.
J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo had two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who have given up 25 runs in losing their last three games against the Rays. Jake Diekman (4-1) was charged with the loss.
GUARDIANS 8, WHITE SOX 4
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Nolan Jones drove in four runs in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Guardians to the victory in the opener of a four-game series between the AL Central rivals.
Jones hit a two-run single in the first inning off Lance Lynn (1-2). He then chased the right-hander by driving home two more runs with a double in the fifth.
Back from a 1-6 road trip to Detroit and Kansas City, the Guardians staked Cal Quantrill (5-5) to a five-run lead in the first and moved back to .500 (42-42).
Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer as the White Sox began an eight-game trip leading into the All-Star break.
ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1, GAME 1
ROYALS 7, TIGERS 3, GAME 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help Kansas City finish a doubleheader sweep.
In the opener, Brad Keller (5-9) tossed seven strong innings for the Royals and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered. Scott Barlow earned his 14th save with a scoreless ninth.
Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader. He scored twice and stole three bases on the day.
Detroit starter Alex Faedo (1-5) recorded just five outs in the second game. Angel Zerpa (1-0) earned his first major league win with two innings of scoreless relief.
The Tigers have lost four straight.
Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn't play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553. Merrifield exited Sunday's game with right toe discomfort.
In the doubleheader opener, Pasquantino connected against Michael Pineda (2-4). It was his second career homer, both against Pineda, and both on the first pitch in the fourth inning.
PIRATES 5, MARLINS 1
MIAMI (AP) — Mitch Keller pitched seven effective innings and Jake Marisnick homered, leading Pittsburgh to the victory.
Keller (3-6) allowed one run and five hits in his longest outing of the season. Yerry De Los Santos struck out four in 1 1/3 innings for his third save.
Diego Castillo drove in two runs and Kevin Newman had three hits for the Pirates, who won their third straight.
Avisaíl García hit an RBI single in the sixth for Miami. Trevor Rogers (4-8) was charged with three runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.
