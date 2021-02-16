The Searcy School District has announced that campuses will remain closed Wednesday with students learning virtually and teachers teaching remotely from their homes.
Searcy also announced that the high school basketball games and senior festivities have been canceled. The district will keep parents and students updated on when the games are rescheduled.
Ahlf Junior High School and Search High School will hold virtual parent/teacher conferences Thursday. If parents have questions about the conferences, they may contact AJHS Principal Chris Eubanks at ceubanks@searcyschools.org or SHS Principal Gene Hodges at ghodges@searcyschools.org
Bald Knob is continuing with remote learning Wednesday due to "unsafe traveling conditions." The district will continue to update students and parents as the week progresses.
In Beebe, due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, all on-site district operations will be closed Wednesday. Kindergarten-12th-grade students will be on virtual learning.
The Badger Pantry will not be opened Wednesday. It will reopen next Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. If there is an emergency need for food before then, parents may email badgerfoodpantry@badger.k12.ar.us or a student counselor may be contacted.
Riverview reports that students will learn virtually Wednesday and the scheduled virtual parent/teacher conferences this week will go on as planned. If parents chose an in-person conference for Feb. 16 or 18, those will be rescheduled for Feb. 23 and 25.
Rose Bud, Bradford, White County Central and Pangburn campuses also will be closed Wednesday with students learning remotely. The Pangburn Daycare and Preschool will remain closed Wednesday as well.
White County Central posted that some of its students were without power "for a time" Tuesday.
The Daily Citizen plans to look into power issues in the county caused by the winter weather for its Thursday edition. Any White County resident who has had problems over the past few days is welcome to share their stories or information with us by email at newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com.
