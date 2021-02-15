A few White County school superintendents informed The Daily Citizen on Monday afternoon of their plans for school Tuesday in light of the snowy conditions.
Searcy School District campuses will be closed due to the inclement weather, but students and teachers will be participating in "virtual learning and teachers will teach remotely from their homes."
Bald Knob will continue with remote learning due to "unsafe traveling conditions."
Bradford will be on virtual learning as the district continues to monitor conditions for returning to school onsite.
Pangburn will continue with virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday. Pangburn Daycare and Preschool will be closed both days.
Riverview School District Superintendent Stan Stratton said, "We are virtual through Wednesday at the point."
Beebe School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail, Beebe said ,"I have transitioned the district to digital learning Tuesday."
In Rose Bud, Superintendent Allen Blackwell said, "We are virtual through Wednesday."
Harding University had a snow day Monday and the campus will be closed again Tuesday.
