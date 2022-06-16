A public hearing for the city of Searcy will be held today at 5 p.m. by the White River Planning and Development District.
The purpose of the meeting at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., will be to discuss applying for a 50/50 outdoor recreation grant to go toward work at Riverside Park.
