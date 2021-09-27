Prospect Bluff Days didn’t remain gone for long this time. After not taking place last year because of COVID-19, the Judsonia festival returns Saturday to the downtown area, according to Jessica Robinson from the Judsonia Activities Committee.
Robinson said Judsonia used to be called Prospect Bluff and many, many years ago, the town started the tradition of having Prospect Bluff Days to “represent what Judsonia used to be called.”
“Prospect Bluff was really a town down by the river,” she said. “That was where the bridge was and the majority of the town was at that point.”
Robinson said Prospect Bluff Days was actually dormant for a few years and then her father-in-law, Mayor Stan Robinson, wanted to bring it back.
“The people asked him to bring it back and that is one of the things he wanted to bring back, so with our activities committee, he worked hard to establish that again,” she said. “The first year bringing it back was 2019. I think [before that] the last year we had it was either 2011 or 2012. For several years, we didn’t [hold it] but 2019 is when we brought it back, and honestly we had a really great turnout that year.”
Since COVID-19 remains an issue, Jessica Robinson said, the committee is not sure how many to expect, but it already has more vendors signed up to be there than last time.
What is special about this year is that Judsonia High School has a reunion every three years and this is a reunion year, she said. “I am sure it’s going to be a big turnout. They have their reunion and a dinner at night and we have our street dance.” She said the reunion is being held in a private location.
Festival activities start Saturday with a quilt show at the First Baptist Church gym at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be beans and cornbread at the Methodist church. The parade begins at 11 a.m at Judsonia Elementary School and goes to the post office. Everyone is invited and Robinson said the parade usually has the school bands and the cheerleaders, and the football players are coming as well as election candidates, police agencies, emergency technicians, firefighters, four-wheelers, horses and more, Robinson said.
“Candy throwing is welcome,” she said.
Also back this year is the car show at noon, while a corn hole tournament at 1 p.m. has been added.
In addition to food and vendors, there will be hay rides, a cupcake-eating contest, a petting zoo and live music with Dylan Gray at 6 p.m. and Rock-A-Billy Hall of Fame member Beau Renfro and The Open Range band at 8 p.m., she said.
“We are just hoping for a good turnout,” Robinson said. “It is outside and we are hoping for a beautiful and I know a bunch of us are ready to get back to quote ‘whatever our new normal is going to be.’ We want to keep this going because families look forward to it. For the reunion, people come from California and all over to come back to their high school reunion.”
