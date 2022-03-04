The death penalty will be sought in the 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Maddison Clevenger in Searcy when the case goes to trial next week, according to 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy.
The two-week trial of Hunter Dean Bishop, 28, of Searcy in White County Circuit Court on charges of class Y capital murder and possession of firearms by certain persons, enhanced penalties, is set to begin Monday with jury selection. Bishop was charged nearly a week after Clevenger was found dead May 15 in a residence on Horton Street. He remains in the White County Detention Center on no bond.
McCoy said the death penalty is being sought due to “aggravating circumstances” in the case.
“In order to receive the death penalty, jurors are given, as part of their jury instructions, a list of aggravating circumstances and basically, they can only consider these particular aggravating circumstances,” she said. “They can consider anything as far as mitigating and so it doesn’t depend on if there are two aggravating, one mitigating then they get the death penalty, they just determine what weight they want to give.”
McCoy said Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-604 specifically lists 10 aggravated circumstances “and so the only time that we can request the death penalty is if at least one of these aggravating circumstances is met. They can be charged with capital murder and the death penalty not be on the table because there aren’t any aggravating circumstances. so for example pre-meditation and deliberation is a capital murder but if they don’t have one of these enumerated aggravating circumstances, then we can’t request the death penalty. The only option would be life without the possibility of parole upon conviction.”
The aggravating circumstances listed in the statute are that the capital murder is committed by a person “imprisoned as a result of a felony conviction;” “unlawfully at liberty after being sentenced to imprisonment as a result of felony convictions;” who committed “another felony, an element of which was the use or threat of violence to another person or the creation of a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person;” who in the commission of it “knowingly created a great risk of death to a person other than the victim or caused death of more than one person in the same criminal episode;” who committed it “for the purpose of avoiding or preventing an arrest or effecting an escape from custody;” who committed it for pecuniary gain;” who committed it “for the purpose of disrupting or hindering the lawful exercise of any government or political function; who committed it in an especially cruel or depraved manner;” who committed it “by a means of a destructive device, bomb, explosive or similar device that the person planted, hid or concealed in any place, area, dwelling, building, or structure, or mailed or delivered, or caused to be planted, hidden, concealed, mailed or delivered, and the person knew that his or her act would create a great risk of death to human life;” or who committed it “against a person whom the defendant knew or reasonably should have known was especially vulnerable to the attack because of either a temporary or permanent severe physical or mental disability which would interfere with the victim’s ability to flee or to defend himself or herself or the person was 12 years of age or younger.”
McCoy said this will be her first death penalty case since becoming prosecutor in 2015.
Regarding how long the trial is expected to take, she said, “the jury selection is going to be different just because it is a death penalty case. We’re expecting it [jury selection] to last probably close to a week and that is why Hunter Bishop is scheduled for two weeks because I have not waived the death penalty on him.”
Clevenger was reportedly shot in the head with a handgun she had purchased four days earlier. Her body was found in the Horton Street residence when Searcy police officers performed a welfare check because she did not show up for work and wasn’t answering phone calls.
Detective Andrew Ripka wrote in the affidavit that the residence was discovered to be secured, with the exterior doors locked, including the deadbolts, and the windows also locked. He wrote that officers entered the residence after Clevenger’s father moved an air-conditioning window unit on the south side. She was found inside the home, laying in her bed, dead from the gunshot wound to the head.
“A projectile was discovered on the bed beneath Maddison Clevenger’s face and was retained as evidence,” Ripka wrote.
Through the investigation, it reportedly was discovered that Clevenger had bought a Glock 48 9mm handgun May 11, but the gun was missing. It was also learned, Ripka wrote, that Clevenger was in a relationship with Bishop, who was present when the handgun was purchased.
Searcy police found Bishop, who was wanted for questioning in regard to the incident, driving a 2008 Chrysler 300. During the traffic stop, “an empty gun holster was located on Bishop,” Ripka wrote, but Bishop said he didn’t have a firearm. The Glock was found during a search of the vehicle.
“The handgun was loaded with 9mm rounds that resembled the projectile located at Clevenger’s residence,” Ripka wrote.
The handgun and the projectile were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for a “comparison analysis.” The results showed the projectile removed from the crime scene was fired from the handgun recovered from Bishop’s vehicle.
Bishop, who was convicted in March 2016 of shooting a Plainville, Kan., convenience store clerk during an armed robbery, was then arrested on possession and theft charges. He was later brought to the Searcy Police Department and the capital murder charge was added.
