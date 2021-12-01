Tentative plans for pickleball in Searcy have progressed from resurfacing tennis courts to a complete teardown and redo of the courts at Berryhill Park that would cost an estimated $1.3444 million.
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission began discussing the project proposal at Tuesday’s regular meeting, looking over a preliminary site plan. However, no action was taken.
Commission Chairman Chris Howell told the commissioners that the seven courts at Berryhill Park “are in disarray, and I don’’t know if anybody’s been out there and walked on them, but watch your steps if you do, you might step in a crack and lose your foot.”
Under the proposal, Howell said two of the tennis courts at Berryhill Park would be utilized to make eight pickleball courts. He said that would leave a remainder of five tennis courts, “but we would add a tennis court, making six.”
“We have had multiple discussions with David Redding, Harding’s [University] tennis coach and also a world championship pickleball player,” he said. “He has helped us in kind of formulating this and advising on what we need to do and he’s seen these plans.
“I want to make it clear that all we would be doing from the A&P’s perspective is approving money to support the project. As far as these plans go, it would up to the city to finalize the plans. This is a living document as well. It can change but we’ve got to start somewhere and we’ve got make sure we have funding in place.”
Howell said he has had some discussions with other city officials about the project. “They are willing to have some skin in the game as far as funding goes.”
He said he wanted to bring it before the A&P Commission to see what it is willing to do as far as funding or if the commissioners are even willing to fund it.
“I’d like to understand this game a little bit before I vote this kind of money,” Commissioner Jim House said. “I want to know how they reserve a court. How many courts could they reserve and how do you form a tournament? Who’s in charge?”
Commissioner Tommy Centola said with the city having “somebody over at Harding that’s very familiar with the game ... I’m sure he would assist whoever. I don’t if a new organization would need to be formed or that’s something that could be done through Parks and Recreation but there seems to be a growing interest in this sport, in this state.”
Centola said he has done some research on pickleball tournaments and “looking over tournaments throughout the state, I found about nine or 10 tournaments in various different areas, Little Rock obviously, Hot Springs. There’s really none our way. I think the opportunity for us to do tournaments would be huge.”
House agreed that pickleball “might have the ability to get some people in here and have tournaments,” but he would like to know who would be holding the tournaments.
Commissioner Rees Jones said he would like to see the city get commitments from “someone or an organization, nonprofit or whatever that said, ‘Hey I’m going to bring these tournaments in and host those in here.”
“Say this was built in 2022, here’s my expectation for ’23, ’24 and ’25 and how many tournaments we could get,” Rees said. “I would really love to endorse this and I really like it and I love the location and I think the sport is growing, and if we have that piece, that would make me feel good about the people coming into town to use it.”
Centola said that “by redoing the tennis courts, we already have a group here. I walked the tennis courts a couple of weeks ago, and as Chris said, ‘You could lose a foot out there,’ it’s that bad, but we have a group come before us who said they couldn’t bring tournaments here because of the shape of the courts.”
Howell said the city “had a tennis group that came to us a few months back and there is a pickleball group that has been very vocal and have been working with some City Council members to get this project proposed.”
Commissioner Gary Patel asked about a previous proposal concerning the tennis courts. In April, $95,000 in A&P revenue was approved for converting Yancey Park tennis courts into pickleball courts and redoing the surface of the Berryhill Park tennis courts and perhaps striping some of them to use as pickleball courts. However, the project was set aside because the individual mentioned as possibly doing the work for that estimated price was not a licensed contractor as required by state law for any work costing $50,000 or more.
Mayor Kyle Osborne has told the commission that he has had lots of requests the the city do something about pickleball. Some players are playing at the Carmichael Community Center but because of its size, it does not allow for tournaments to be played there. Osborne has noted that the tennis courts in Searcy are probably around 40 years old.
Howell said he has had a meeting with pickleball players in Searcy who are passionate about the game and “I know they are leaving town to go to play regularly.” He told the commissioners “let’s keep this discussion going via email this month so we can get all of our answers to all of our questions and we’ll make sure we get the right people here to answer those so if we decide to move this forward ... we’re not continuing to push this out, that we make a decision and we move on it, if that’s what we want to do.”
Howell said what the commission should probably do for now is figure out an amount it would be willing to fund. “That’s something we can chew on over the next month and get these questions answered that Jim has and that Rees has and just kind of have an idea of what we want to do and have an idea of what the city is willing to do.”
When asked how the commissioners “know what the city is going to do,” Howell replied, “That’s a discussion we are going to have.”
Centola also asked Howell how long it would take for the proposed project to be completed and Howell said he did not know but that was an answer they could get as well.
