A loss in population in the 2020 U.S. Census was given as a reason by a Kensett councilman Tuesday night for questioning proposed pay rates for a couple of part-time police officers and the city’s animal control officer.
“We’ve lost population, a lot of population, and the [state] turn-backs are going to be less,” Councilman Don Fuller said. “We’ve got to try to button up these glaring expenditures here that aren’t right. I’m thinking of the financial expansion of the town.”
According to the census, Kensett’s population dropped from 1,646 in 2010 to 1,400 in 2020. Only four cities in White County (Beebe, Higginson, Rose Bud and Searcy) showed growth as the county declined by 250 residents overall.
When discussing the Kensett’s budget Tuesday night for the new year, Fuller said he didn’t go along with $30,000 that was being proposed in the preliminary budget to pay two part-time police officers.
“The only reason it was left at $30,000 was because that was part of what we had in there and it was left,” Police Chief John Pollard said.
Fuller said he might be willing to pay the part-time officers $5,000, “something like that.”
When asked by Pollard, “So, what were you saying?,” Fuller responded “I’m saying I don’t like the $30,000 because that would be $15,000 per part-time man for the year ... and our motion and our vote was when we hired to put Brad into the academy, we weren’t going to pay the part-times any more unless it was just going to be on an emergency basis.”
He said if there was “a storm or something” where the city had to have “extra help then it could be done, but to just have someone for every week to work part time with Brad going to the academy ... I go along with $5,000 to take care of an emergency.”
Pollard said the part-timers are needed for more than just emergencies due to situations “like the reason I didn’t have a schedule for you all was because I had two people sick. We are having that happen.”
“I’ve worked 12 hours yesterday, 12 hours today, it will be 8 tomorrow, and 8 Thursday,” he said. “I work 12 hours Friday.”
Fuller countered that “you get some overtime for that, right? And other officers would, too?” Pollard answered, “Yes.”
Fuller also took issue with the pay for the “dog catcher,” saying that “20,000-some dollars is his projected pay, and what does he get from Judsonia?”
Pollard said the city’s animal control officer gets $150 a week for work he does for the city of Judsonia.
“What’s going on with the $20,000? Why do we give him $20,000?” Fuller asked.
Pollard answered, “He’s been working his butt off for us. I mean, he’s called out in the middle of the night, 12, 1 o’clock at night. He’s down feeding the dogs twice, keeping the kennels washed two times a day because we have a tendency to have people go down and look at them and then they will come up here and gripe, even no matter how hard we try to keep it clean.
“You feed a dog and you got him in a tight spot, he’s going to use the bathroom, so we have got to keep it clean. Nobody else is going to do it [the job] for that. We can just barely get people to come up and work in the city ordinances department.”
Pollard asked Fuller if he would be willing to do the job for that amount of pay, and Fuller responded, “I think just about anybody with an able body would love to have that job. I mean, why is he working for Judsonia for $150 a week?”
Pollard said that’s “because they needed help and asked for our help, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Council member Keith Baker said he didn’t think the city could find as good an animal control employee as the one it has now.
The council also discussed cost-of-living raises for city employees, with Fuller asking Mayor Allen Edge how much he wanted to give for 2022. Edge said “3 to 6” percent, adding that “the state average is going to be 6 percent.”
Fuller said 6 percent is “a mighty big cost of living.” Edge responded that 6 percent is what the federal government’s raise is, then said 3 percent when asked what the city employee’s cost-of-living raise should be.
Edge said a special meeting will likely be called to approve the 2022 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.