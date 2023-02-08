A proposed change to the city of Searcy's dog prohibition at city parks would allow them on "walking trails" and in "other open spaces." 

The Searcy Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee discussed the potential amendment to the Searcy Code of Ordinances on Wednesday afternoon at the Carmichael Community Center, along with future plans for a dog park. The amendment is scheduled to be presented at the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

