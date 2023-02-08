A proposed change to the city of Searcy's dog prohibition at city parks would allow them on "walking trails" and in "other open spaces."
The Searcy Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee discussed the potential amendment to the Searcy Code of Ordinances on Wednesday afternoon at the Carmichael Community Center, along with future plans for a dog park. The amendment is scheduled to be presented at the Searcy City Council’s agenda meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Chapter 6-21(f) of the Code of Ordinances currently states that “except for organized dog shows or other similar events conducted with the consent of the mayor or his representative, it shall hereafter be unlawful and punishable as set forth in this article for any person to bring or allow any dog to enter upon the premises of the Searcy Sports Complex or any city park maintained by the city of Searcy (excepting the bicycle trails), provided that the provision shall be inapplicable to seeing eye dogs or other dogs which are specially trained to provide assistance to any person suffering from a handicap.”
Proposed Chapter 6-21(f) would amend the ordinance to say that “dogs will be allowed within the confined space(s) and designated area(s) of the city of Searcy’s Dog Park(s) and upon walking trails and other open spaces within our city parks. However, all parties who utilize said facilities are expected to fully comply with the confinement requirements pursuant to Section 6-21(a) of the code, maintain their animals(s) within the respective areas of the park, including the removal of all animal waste from the premises, and take action to prevent their animal(s) from entering any other area of a city park where animals are prohibited.
“Except for organized dog shows or other similar events conducted with the consent of the mayor or his representative, animals are specifically prohibited from the Carmichael Center, Searcy Skate Park, Searcy Sports Complex, the Black House, Pioneer Village and any designated playground area within any city park.”
As far as an anticipated timeline for a final ordinance to be proposed on dogs in parks, Faulkner said, “We’re talking about maybe March.”
As for plans for a new dog park, Councilman Rodger Cargile said the current dog park next to Pioneer Village “is used way more than I ever thought.” Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said there have been a lot of comments on Facebook about ideas for a new dog park and he said he was surprised how many of the comments were from users of the dog park.
When asked by Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons what the city administration would like to have in terms of information for a dog park, Councilwoman Tonia Hale said, “I’d rather have a plan.” Cargile added, “Me too. Bring the plan [for the dog park] like everybody likes it."
Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner said Crafton Tull, the firm developing the city’s 20-year plan, should be aware of the desire for a new dog park. He thanked Parsons for all his work on the topic and said it is obvious that a lot of residents are very interested in it.
Faulkner said QR codes, a machine-readable code that consists of black and white squares that can be read by the camera on a smartphone, could be put out on stands with information for residents to register their dogs.
“If we can embrace that relationship [with the Humane Society of Searcy], ways that people can easily donate to the Humane Society on those stands as well, and that would increase their revenue stream and maybe alleviate some of what the city has to provide.”
Parsons said he would prefer to have some sort of adoption event set up when the time comes for a grand opening or ribbon cutting for whatever dog park is buil. Maybe at that time and even monthly, the Humane Society could bring out some of its animals. Parsons said he saw the idea in the Facebook comments regarding ideas for a future dog park. During this time, residents could find out what the Humane Society of Searcy has to offer, Parsons said, including “vaccinations and things of that nature.”
Returning to Crafton Tull's 20-year plan timeline, Stafford said it has been pushed back a little because of the recent icy weather. Maybe sometime this month a “walk audit” with the Parks Steering Committee might be rescheduled for either this month or next before the second public meeting in March or April. The second public meeting will be “a little open house style and it’s also going to be a presentation style. I think we are going to see a pretty decent skeleton of what their plan is, which is really good.
“At some point there is going to be another survey for the parks system plan. It is a shorter one but the questions are really in-depth,” Stafford said.
The last public meeting will probably be in late summer, he said. It will be a presentation of the final plan.
Stafford said he thinks by spring the city will have enough information to start working on some things “that we won’t be stepping on major toes on some of the big items we might be looking at in the future.”
