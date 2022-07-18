The projected cost to build a new courts facility on Benton Street has more than doubled since last fall, based on numbers presented last week to the White County Budget and Finance Committee.
Architect Barry Hoffmann told the committee that the general construction price is estimated at $20,939,892 for a 33,900-square foot building and the total project cost is estimated at $26,495,448. Last August, Hoffmann of Hoffmann Architectural Inc. of Searcy told the Buildings and Grounds Committee that the estimated cost for a 31,755-square foot building would be between $9.5 million and $11 million, which was up from the proposed cost that March of $7 million to $8 million.
The committee voted to move the construction discussion forward to the Quorum Court meeting tonight.
Hoffmann told the committee members last Tuesday that they needed to “hold on to their seats for a little bit“ because of the construction prices they have probably heard about recently.
“The base building guaranteed maximum price,” Hoffman said, is the price contractors give for the work they could produce over the next 18 months. “We have got to be prepared to swallow the guaranteed maximum; hopefully if you guys want to move ahead with this, we’ll start the bidding process almost immediately.”
“One thing I think we need to keep in perspective as we take a look at this project is that courthouse has been in use for 150 years and we are about to embark on a project that is a 100-year-plus project, so that perspective is very important as we move forward,” Hoffmann said. “This is going to serve our community for generations. It is the seat of justice in White County. It needs to be authoritative yet open and that’s what we tried to achieve in the design process.”
He said the new facility is to very much be the people’s court building-courthouse with four court facilities, including all three circuit courts. An entryway will lead to all the various courts. The site plan was developed in concert with Whitlow Engineering of Searcy.
The White County Detention Center is located to the south of the project and Hoffmann pointed out space for future jail pods, about five of them if needed. Blocks on the perimeter of the site plan represent a potential 18,000 square for future buildings.
“The courthouse is going to anchor the whole complex,” Hoffmann said.
The parking lot will have 191 spaces, he said, and there will be a secured parking area behind controlled gates for staff.
Hoffmann said all of the current court facilities “really struggle with handicapped access” but the new building will be fully accessible. There will be a “high security area” where defendants will come in under sheriff’s department escort and they will have their own elevator that also will serve as a staff elevator. There is a holding room, too, and restroom facilities for the defendants.
There will be a reception desk when people walk into the building and the various levels of the building can be pointed out from there.
Both of the upper floors will be very similar, Hoffmann said. “Each judge had a little bit of tweaking in their courtroom” as far as how things are laid out. The judges’ chambers are each in one of the corner towers. He said the administrative offices would be behind a glass wall.
Hoffmann said there are handicapped witness and court reporter areas. There will be an awning-covered “sally port” (a secure, controlled entryway) for bringing in defendants by deputies when it is raining.
“I hope that it looks like a 100-year building and I hope it looks like something we can be proud of as a community and our heirs will be proud of as a community and I hope this stands as a seat of justice for many generations to come,” Hoffmann said.
Each of the subcontractor categories will go through the bidding process. “We’ve put a very healthy 15 percent contingency on it,” Hoffmann said. “When you are talking about a $20 million building, the contingencies add up pretty fast.” Hoffmann used the example of asking an asphalt contractor to lock in a price for 18 months even though it will not be needed until the tail end of the project. He said the contingency is there to cover the price if costs go up.
There is an allowance included for technical things for the courtrooms that totals $273,000. He said the judges were very specific on things they wanted for their courtrooms to have them function properly in today’s society with “Zoom courts, COVID cases and COVID courts.”
Desks, chairs, jury chairs, pews and conference tables were discussed by Hoffmann. The furnishings cost is figured to be $1,200,000. The subtotal with all the non-construction costs included comes to $25,553,876.05. Architectural and engineering fees are calculated at 5.75 percent for a total of $1,469,347.87. The fees previously invoiced were listed as being minus-$527,775.87 for a grand total project cost of $26,495,448.06.
Laying out plan
Adam Hart and Kevin Vaughn of Hart Construction also presented after Hoffmann. Hart said one of the reasons he was excited to be involved in this project is because they are a Searcy company.
Hart said he and his company have been working with Hoffmann and his engineers and subcontractors to establish the material and labor needed to get the project done.
If the full court approves moving the project forward, Hart said they would write bids to be publicly advertised.
Hart said Vaughn is a senior project manager and he will be directly responsible as the project manager with two assistants. There will be an on-site superintendent with an assistant.
Regarding the building, the nature of the masonry and precast and design of the building, Hart said it is “very, very nice, elaborate.”
Vaughn said “after the concrete slab is poured, we’re moving into the structural steel; you will start seeing something out there. It will start going up, your miscellaneous steel, your metal trusses upon the roof, and then we’re going to move into woods and plastics. Then we will go to the millwork. It really, really has a lot of potential. It’s really nice.”
Vaughn next talked about moving into thermal and moisture of the building, which would be the roofing. He mentioned the openings with wood doors and hardware.
Vaughn talked about fire marshal requirements, including the sprinkler piping. Plumbing and irrigation service topics were covered by Vaughn.
Cost concerns
“When we started this what about a year ago, we talked about it, we were at $10 to $12 million,” Justice of the Peace Allen King said.
Hoffman said back in September 2020, some preliminary work for the project in terms of cost was started and at that point, they were looking at a 16,000-square foot facility. By December 2020, it turned into a 24,000-square foot facility. As more input came in, it was 32,000 square feet by February 2021. Hoffmann said he talked to judges and met with the state police chief and he had security things to implement.
“This is the first we’ve heard about the 32,000 square feet,” King said.
JP Mike Cleveland said concerning what the judges wanted that “the judges aren’t going to be there forever.”
Hoffman said, “Well, this is true but we need a space for the next guy that’s going to be there and we’re currently at 33,900 square feet. And as we presented every time, we’ve updated our square footage and tried to explain what accommodated those extra footage.
“The latest one to get us to 33,900 was that secured barrier between the courts building and the main foyer because when that happened, we lost our restrooms that were accessible to the Quorum Court end, so if that’s going to stand alone, we needed to have restrooms over there.”
White County Judge Michael Lincoln responded to Cleveland’s comments, saying, “The judges aren’t going to be there forever?” Cleveland said, “They’re elected.” Lincoln responded, “There’s going to be judges.” Cleveland replied, “But these particular ones are the ones that made input.”
Hoffmann said the input was given “based on what they use right now.” Lincoln added, “Based on what we need right now and what we need to move.” JP Nathan Lincoln said, “We’ve had meetings about this and talked about it,” but King repeated that he never heard that figure.
Lincoln noted that it was not just the circuit court judges who gave their input on the building but also the Arkansas Office of the Courts. “It was input in the security factor. The design was in conjunction with using the property that could give us the most advantageous for future growth and it was kept in mind the proximity of the jail in the transport of prisoners securely.”
What spurred the courts project in the first place, according to Lincoln, is that “two of the three circuit judges are in facilities that are not handicapped accessible to the extent that they need to be. As you all know, the current courthouse has the chair-lift that’s the handicapped accessibility. The Mills building is even worse than that, so this has been a collaborative effort to try to get a courts facility.”
Lincoln said because the county is looking at using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the project, there are regulations that need to be followed.
“Keep in mind that we are trying to build a facility that is not only in line of another pandemic. Are we still in the pandemic? I don’t know. Our numbers are increasing,” Hoffmann said. “But to be able to have a facility that the judges can continue.
“A lot of the features in the Quorum Court facility is a really upgraded technology in the sound system. We all struggled to be able to hear one another. We often struggled in being able to see. We’ve all been struggling with the social distance aspect to the point that we are meeting here [at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office] which is not the most conducive setting for a Quorum Court room meeting but we make it work.”
The cost of the Quorum Court part of the project, Hoffmann said, is about $2.5 million based on the square footage.
