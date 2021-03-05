While the White County Court facility project on Benton Street is in “the review, revision, fact-finding phase,” according to architect Barry Hoffman, the cost for what is proposed at this point is estimated to be $7 million to $8 million.
The proposed size of the new court facility, which will be located almost a tenth of a mile from the White County Detention Center, now sits at 31,755 square feet, Hoffman told the White County Buildings and Grounds Committee on Tuesday.
“If I had to price it today, I would put us at around 200 to 250 dollars a foot, which puts the price tag now at seven to eight million dollars,” Hoffman said. “I know before we were down to 24,000 square feet and that put us at about 5 1/2 to six million dollars, so with the additional and square footage comes the additional budget that has to be followed. But we certainly don’t want to get into a facility that doesn’t provide for needs present as well as far into the future as we can see and do.”
Hoffman said meetings have been held “with numerous people from different areas that are going to be involved with this. First of all, security, we had it reviewed by the [Arkansas] Supreme Court’s chief security officer, Chief [Pete] Hollingsworth.”
He said meetings also have been held with White County Sheriff Phillip Miller and the judges who will be using the facility, White County Circuit Judges Craig Hannah, Mark Pate and Daniel Brock.
“We toured their current facilities and heard from them, what’s working/what’s not working and that sort of thing,” Hoffman said. “We’ve tried to incorporate as much of that as we possibly could into the facility.”
Hoffman said he has also met with attorney. “I’ve had more lawyers in my office than I can shake a stick at ,and I’m trying not to hold that against you guys. No, their input is valuable. They have been into a lot of courthouses across the state. so I do value their input.”
A presentation on the project, Hoffman said, just went out to the Arkansas Bar Association in the last week to get notes from it on what should be incorporated.
He also showed the committee in a PowerPoint presentation highlights of the preliminary plans for the facility. The courtrooms would be on the center of each floor of the three-story facility.
“We increased the size of the courtrooms based on the input and review that we got and then we have added several support spaces around just to make things flow as securely and comfortably as possibly,” Hoffman said.
He showed that on one side was the administration area and the other side was all public.
“Security is a huge deal with this,” Hoffman said. “We have got entrances back here for staff and for defendants to come in. One of the biggest things when we started out trying to do is handicap access; that’s one of the biggest problems at the facility that we currently have. Everything from the judge’s bench, the witness stand, jury, bathrooms, the whole nine yards, we are handicapped accessible from one end to the facility to the other.”
Seating for the galleries was calculated by Hoffman and his team. He said that was one of the big things, especially in Pate’s court.
“He runs like 130 cases through in day, so we needed to get a capacity, he said. “That is one of the reasons we pushed him to the lower level because at the lower level we seat 160 in a gallery. ... The same thing with the other courts, I think they seat about 70 to 100, I believe.
“Judge Brock’s court, when we move upstairs, we are at about 129, I believe. They all had similar support spaces, office for defender, office for prosecutor and a witness waiting room, if you got child witnesses, that sort of thing so they don’t have to be in the courtroom, and for the lawyers, counsel rooms in the back of the galleries so they can meet with the client and open the door and see where they are docketwise.”
JP Sue Liles asked about if the plans for the facility included more than one elevator, and Hoffman said there are two. “We have a public elevator and a public stair and then we have the administrative elevator and a stair.”
White County Judge Michael Lincoln asked Hoffman if he could tell the justices of the peace what he tells each group he meets with concerning the proposed facility.
“This is up to the Quorum Court and the county judge as to whether they get any space at all” to hold their monthly meetings, he said. “They can stay right where there are at [meeting the new White County Cooperative Service Extension Office] or you can give them a gallery that is half of this size. It is completely up to you.
“That is the first things I share with them because everybody’s got pipe dreams; we could spend all of our life savings to fulfill all those, but in the end it comes down to you guys.”
Lincoln said as always the true price tag doesn’t come until the bid process is done and “then do your whittling down to what the court is comfortable with.”
Hoffman said, “Construction prices are not crazy right now but they for 25 years have stunned me every time I get a bid in.” He said it’s impossible to know how much the costs will be right now since with the county is “probably six to nine months from putting it out to bid.”
Lincoln told the JPs that he didn’t know if they wanted to hear this now but probably the first thing that would end up going would be the Quorum Court addition “because we continue to meet at different locations. We don’t know how much of a savings that would be. It just adds to the design of the building.”
Lincoln said Friday that there is already $2.5 to $3 million set aside by the county for the project and he said he expects that ground will be broken by the end of this year or early next year.
