An idea that started in California will be coming to Searcy on Friday.
The Community Action Program of Central Arkansas will be hosting its Project Homeless Connect Street Outreach at First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Main St., at 10 a.m.
Lacey Outlaw, a community programs advocate for CAPCA , said in California there is a big place where this service is done every day. “We got in touch with them and asked if we could do something similar here in Arkansas. Currently, we are the only ones here in Arkansas that do Project Homeless Connect.”
She said this event in Arkansas is typically held in Faulkner County in January, but because of COVID-19, it was not held this year. She said it usually runs three hours. Last year, more than 211 homeless people were served by providers ranging from health screens to haircuts, Outlaw said. The day also provided chiropractors, the SNAP Bus (which helps those who need to sign up for food stamps), the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and nonprofits located around Faulkner County.
“This one in White County is going to be our first one,” she said, referring to the Project Homeless event. It will include the same things done in Conway, such as free haircuts. The Git Food food truck from Prescott will be serving 200 meals and any leftovers will be taken into the community and given to homeless on the streets and in area homeless shelters. The food truck’s main speciality is cheeseburgers.
Sleeping bags also will be given away along with free phones, free health care and medical services, legal aid services and supplies, and the SNAP Bus will be there.
Outlaw said the Faulkner County event in January coincides with when a count of the homeless is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Outlaw said. However, the White County office of CAPCA did a point in time count for the first time this year. CAPCA covers Cleburne, White and Faulkner counties.
“They went out and counted how many homeless and White County actually had an extraordinary amount of homeless population,” Outlaw said, “and so once we saw that, we said they have a need for this, the service days. We decided we would get it going in White County instead of just Faulkner.”
Concerning how a point in time count works, Outlaw said the counters go out into the streets and the homeless shelters. “You can also can do observations. like if you see somebody out on the side of the road and they have all their stuff with them and you believe them to be homeless, then they would be counted.”
The White County homeless population, sheltered and unsheltered, came to 148 this year, according to Outlaw. She said that does not include the homeless in the schools and she did not have that information.
Regarding COVID-19 guidelines during the one-day service event, maintaining 6 feet of distance will be required. Masks are required. There will be people at the entrance taking temperatures, a list of screening questions will be asked and participants will be given a sticker to wear indicating that they have been screened. Hand sanitizer will be available and is recommended to be used upon arrival. Those who currently have COVID-19 or symptoms of it are asked not to attend this event.
Project Homeless Connect is available by phone and email throughout the week to provide referrals and resource information. The resource line is (501) 205-6930 and the email is lacey.outlaw@capcainc.org.
