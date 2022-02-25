A 30-year-old Cabot woman was given five years of probation earlier this month in White County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to 18 counts of theft of credit/debit cards.
Stephanie Crystal Torres agreed to a plea deal on the class D felony charges stemming from a traffic stop in Beebe on Jan. 11, 2021.
According to the affidavit written by Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy Bokker, he was called to assist Officer Robert Ruble with a traffic stop “near the intersection of Dewitt Henry Drive and Center Street.”
James Carter had been arrested on narcotics charge by Ruble, who found forged checks and “other instruments that were used to commit fraud” inside his vehicle. Bokker was asked to try to find a woman at the VP Racing Service gas station who Ruble had seen with Carter.
Bokker wrote that he saw the woman, later identified as Torres, in the gas station’s parking lot, which was “within eyesight of the traffic stop,” and watched her for about five minutes. “Torres was standing near her car with the driver’s side door open,” Bokker wrote. She “appeared to be nervous and anxious and was staring at the traffic stop location.”
When Bokker approached her, she “immediately started fumbling with her phone as she appeared to be trying to quickly call someone.” Because she had “an active search waiver on file,” Bokker wrote that he asked if he and Lt. Brian Duke could search the vehicle.
Duke reportedly found 18 credit/debit cards “with verifiable victims and/or account numbers.” The cards were “banded together.” When asked about the cards, Torres reportedly said “a person known to her as ‘Heather’ gave her the cards and that she knew that she wasn’t supposed to possess them.”
