Even though the makeup of the Searcy City Council has changed some since it took its first vote on allowing a restaurant to apply for a private club permit in 2018, the numbers have remained the same: 6-2.

Councilmen Dale Brewer and Mike Chalenburg continued to be the only council members to vote against applications from restaurants asking to seek permits from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to serve alcohol.

