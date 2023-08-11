Even though the makeup of the Searcy City Council has changed some since it took its first vote on allowing a restaurant to apply for a private club permit in 2018, the numbers have remained the same: 6-2.
Councilmen Dale Brewer and Mike Chalenburg continued to be the only council members to vote against applications from restaurants asking to seek permits from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division to serve alcohol.
The council voted 6-2 Tuesday after separate public hearings for Rosemont Dining Club, Inc., doing business as North AR, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. Brewer and Chalenburg voted against both the ordinances and emergency clauses, as they have after hearings for five of the other eight restaurants with private club permits as well as others that have gone out of business. (The other three with permits applied directly to the ABC Division before a new state law went into effect in 2017 making it necessary for an ordinance to be approved first by the local governing body.)
Attorney Jimmy Simpson spoke at the public hearing on behalf of North AR. He said the corporate name of the business is North Bar, but state law disallows “bar” being used in signage of restaurants in dry counties with private club permits so the business is signed up as North AR “Pop-Up.”
Simpson said Kyle Dismang is in charge of the business and also has a North Bar restaurant in North Little Rock. The Searcy location has been open since February, according to Dismang.
Simpson said Dismang is more than willing and ready to follow the laws in Searcy since he has already been involved in this type of business.
No one had any questions for Simpson or Dismang.
Attorney Taylor Stockemer spoke on behalf of Texas Roadhouse. Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission Secretary Tommy Centola is the acting placeholder of the license until a manager can be hired. The restaurant is currently under construction.
Centola wrote in the application that he “has no experience managing a private club but has previously served as a manager for restaurants in New Orleans, La. with a full bar. Additional, immediately upon issuance of the permit for this location by the ABC board, Texas Roadhouse will file a change of manager application” and he will be “replaced by a store manager with experience and training.”
No one had any questions.
Restaurants that currently hold private club permits in Searcy are Mi Ranchito, Venezia’s Italian Grill, the Rock House, El Almacen, Colton’s Steakhouse, Rib Crib, Guacamole Grill and Chili’s. Although White County is dry, the state Legislature granted an exception in 1999 for alcohol sales to restaurants and similar businesses set up as “private clubs.”
The city’s first permit request in 2018 was from Rib Crib. Brewer called for the council to handle it “on a three-reading basis” over three meetings and a motion by Councilman Don Raney to read the ordinance by title only failed. After the third reading, the ordinance passed 6-2. However, the emergency clause failed, with only two council members voting for it.
Brewer said then that he voted no on both because “the overwhelming majority of people in my ward are not in favor of [alcohol].” Chalenburg said that given the works for private Christian school Harding University, he “thought no was appropriate” as his vote against the ordinance.
“As to the emergency clause, I did not consider this to be an emergency affecting public peace, health safety or welfare,” Chalenburg said then. “So I think they are distinct issues and I noted that others apparently thought similarly.”
At the next public hearing for a restaurant seeking a private club permit in February 2019, there was a lack of a motion concerning the request from Great White Holding, doing business as Guacamole Grill, leading to the ordinance being read three times at separate meetings. While the ordinance eventually passed 6-2, the council again did not adopt an emergency clause.
Brewer said that he did not consider the situation to be an emergency.
After public hearings were held for three more restaurants in May 2019, including two that have since gone out of business, Whole Hog Cafe and Truth Table, the council voted to adopt the ordinances by title only for two of them, instead of having to read them three times over three meetings. The third ordinance, for Chili’s, was temporarily put on hold before being approved due to the need to amend the name on the application.
