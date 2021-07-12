Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez doesn’t agree that legislation should be passed that makes law enforcement officers have to leave their body cameras on their entire duty shift.
“You got the issue of if the officer has to go use the restroom, do you really want to view that?” Hernandez said. “Also, our officers work 12-hour shifts and that is 12 hours of video storage that we are going to have to find money to pay for.
“You take some bigger departments like Little Rock, I don’t see where even they would have the money for video storage. We already had to find money to upgrade our video storage this last year. It was not cheap. It was expensive.”
Hernandez was asked about the issue based on the family of Hunter Brittain, 17, of McRae wanting to petition state legislators to pass “Hunter’s Law” after he was killed June 23 by a Lonoke County deputy who did not have his body camera on during the shooting. The law would require that all officers in the state keep their body cameras activated throughout their duty shifts.
“The body camera alone is expensive. That’s what I think a lot of people don’t understand,” Hernandez said. “We have a designated computer. We have a hard drive and camera specifically for this. On top of that, just the storage alone is probably more than some departments can even afford.
“We have to buy so many cameras a year for the cars and the bodies to keep them updated because after so long of wear and tear, of course, they are no good, so we have to continually replace cameras so it’s not cheap. So if they want to pass a law to do this, somebody is going to have to find a lot of money for the state of Arkansas to make it happen.”
The Searcy Police Department, according to Hernandez, has transitioned to a lot of its police units having a feature that when the officer turns the car camera on, the body cam comes on. (Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley has said that his department’s vehicles do not have dash cams.)
“Of course, it takes a lot of money to do that, but all the cameras we are buying now are the ones that will link to it,” he said. “I know for sure all of our cars have car cameras.”
Hernandez said the Searcy Police Department has had body cams since around 2014-15, and like the White County Sheriff’s Office, uses WatchGuard. Sgt. Todd DeWitt said the department has 35-40 body cams.
Hernandez said “we have it set up where day shift comes in and they check them out and then they turn them back in so they can get a full charge for the next day shift, and there’s also a set of night shift cameras ,so we are good.
Hernandez said he knows when the body cameras first came out and videos started coming out, a lot of officers didn’t like the idea of being “big brothered.”
“I think now they are seeing the positives of body cameras is as long as you are doing everything right, the body camera will save you,” he said.
If someone wants to come in and file a report on how one of the officers spoke to them, Hernandez said the first thing the department says is that it is going to pull body camera to review it. “And the response we get it ism ‘Oh wait, there was bodt camera?’”
After being told a body camera was in use, Hernandez said the person will usually say, “’Let’s not make that big deal out of it. Let’s just drop it.’ The body camera can definitely save an officer in a situation so that takes out the he said, she said, or whatever in some of these situations.”
DeWitt said as new officers go out with filed training officers, they get trained on the cameras. “We use them for accidents and any kind of crime scene stuff. Maybe it was a battery [incident] or something like that. We roll up. We go back and look at video and are able to use that as evidence. We use it [the video] for whatever it is needed for. We get a complaint and we look at them and make sure if the complaint holds any substance.”
DeWitt said when it comes to a law for body cams he thinks it needs to be looked at more.
“We are men and women, we make mistakes, too,” DeWitt said. “We have been on a call and I thought I turned my bod cam on but it was off. People have to remember we are human. I went to a call one time, turned my bod cam on and recorded the whole call and then I left the call and forgot to turn it off, I pushed the button again, which turned it off, and I thought I had it on the whole time.
“When you have humans involved, sometimes there’s error but they are also such a good tool for us. We absolutely love them. We store the videos and they are pretty pricey. I think we have right at $50,000 worth of body cameras right now.”
Technology also keeps changing, DeWitt said, “so we have to do upgrades.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.