White County Quorum Court organizational meeting

White County Judge Lisa Brown (second from right) presides over her first meeting since taking office Sunday. The justices of the peace met with Brown on Tuesday to talk about committees and set the regular meeting time for the year, which will be 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

New White County Judge Lisa Brown presided over her first meeting since being sworn in Sunday, handing out committee assignments and establishing the meeting time this year for the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night.

At the organizational meeting of the Quorum Court at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, Brown appointed Joel Pritchett as chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and Chris Boaz as chairman of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.