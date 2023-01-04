New White County Judge Lisa Brown presided over her first meeting since being sworn in Sunday, handing out committee assignments and establishing the meeting time this year for the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night.
At the organizational meeting of the Quorum Court at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, Brown appointed Joel Pritchett as chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee and Chris Boaz as chairman of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee.
“I was honored that Judge Brown had the confidence to do that [appoint him],” Pritchett said. “It is going to be very challenging this year working on the remaining balance of the American Rescue Plan [Act] money as well as the general budget, the road funds and the other miscellaneous funds.
“We will see what kind of things come up when we have our first budget meeting and we will get a lot of help from the county treasurer [Janet Hibbitts] and the judge on her agenda, and we will see if we can support that as much as possible.”
The other members of the Budget and Finance Committee will be the previous chairman Shane Sellers, Jimmy House, David Freppon, Mike Cleveland, Bobby Burns an Nathan Lincoln.
“I’m looking forward to working with the other folks that have been named to that committee,” Pritchett said. “I think we will all do our best to support the new judge and the county’s agenda, working on safety for law enforcement and roads and any other challenges.”
Boaz said being named chairman of the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee is “kind of an honor.”
“I have been on that committee for the last four years already and Lisa had kind of mentioned to me if I would be opposed to chairing the committee, and I said, ‘If need be,’” Boaz said. “It kind of feels like an honor. She has entrusted me to make sure the committee runs like it is supposed to for sure.
“For the public safety side of it, we deal with the fire departments side of it, OEM [Office of Emergency Management] stuff, ambulance service and the sheriff’s office, personnel changes for their policies and what have you.”
He mentioned the proposed new courts building concerning buildings and grounds responsibilities. “When they were discussing the new court complex, all that came before us first to go over the drawings and schematics before we sent it to the Budget and Finance Committee.”
Boaz said if the courts building project, which ended up being tabled indefinitely last year, comes up again, it will start completely over with this committee.
“Personnel is where we deal with, I guess you would say, all the policies for personnel,” he said. “We don’t terminate or hire anybody. That’s all done amongst the head over that department but we set forth the policies and everything for that.”
The other members of the committee will be Kenneth Liles, Doug Kennedy, Debra Lang, Bobby Quattlebaum and Allen King. Nathan Lincoln was the previous chairman of the committee.
The justices voted unanimously for Burns to be the delegate for the Arkansas Association of Counties and for the Quorum Court to hold its regular meetings the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the cooperative extension facility or in another location if it was unavailable. The court had been meeting at 7 p.m. during daylight savings time (March-early November) and 6 p.m. when daylight savings time ended.
Brown said she is looking forward to working with each of the justices this year.
