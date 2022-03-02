As expected, the filing period closed for the May 24 primaries with three county judge candidates and three running for sheriff.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson filed Monday to join Lisa Brown, administrative assistant to White County Judge Michael Lincoln, and White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell on the Republican ticket for the county judge’s seat. Lincoln has announced he is retiring after his four-year term ends this year.
The filing period ended Tuesday at noon with a total of 52 candidates filing.
