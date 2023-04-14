'Pride and Prejudice' at high school
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- America's first heroes: Revolutionary War soldiers reburied
- Latest ruling on pill shifts US abortion landscape again
- El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
- Top Fed official sees need for more interest rate increases
- Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
- Leak suspect yearned to join military but then regretted it
- Profits at big US banks show few signs of industry distress
- Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock woman who followed, attacked elderly given 20-year prison sentence
- Batesville man's order rejected in armed robbery attempt at restaurant, results in arrest
- Mayor confirms Kensett police chief on 'unpaid suspended leave'
- Second arrest made by Searcy police in suspected murder attempt
- Kensett 49-year-old involved in multiple threats sentenced to three years in prison
- Searcy 30-year-old gets 22 years for drug, domestic crimes
- Searcy 46-year-old gets nine years in prison for break-in/theft spree
- 71-year-old from Judsonia officially facing charge of sexually assaulting juvenile employee
- City of Bald Knob to hold special meeting next Monday after learning buildings underinsured
- Searcy 45-year-old arrested last week on sex trafficking charge after joint investigation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.