The business license fees in Searcy are being lowered for most businesses.
The Searcy City Council amended the fees at its December meeting last week, with the new fees going into effect Jan. 1, including a restaurant with 100 seats paying $25 for a license instead of $90. Business licenses are calculated based on the industry and the size of the business.
Mayor Kyle Osborne said one of his goals is to create a community that fosters small businesses and provides the resources needed for them to be successful. He said lowering the business license fee will help small businesses in a time when almost all of their expenses are increasing.
The fee structure was created in 1994. According to the city, there are approximately 1,400 business licenses issued in Searcy every year. Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb estimates that 80 percent of those businesses will see a decrease in their fee.
Webb said his department is “extremely proud to be a part of this change.’
The following license fee schedule is in the ordinance:
Contractors (building, mechanical, general, heating, etc.) a $25 minimum plus $5 per worker over five workers (currently $50 minimum).
Entertainment and recreation facilities (theaters, bowling alleys, recreation halls, skating rinks, etc.) a $25 minimum plus $5 per worker over five workers (currently $50 minimum).
Hospitals and nursing homes , $40 minimum (1-5 beds) plus $2 for each bed over five beds (same).
Industrial (manufacturing, processing, warehousing, etc.) $50 minimum plus $3 per worker for first 100 workers, $2 for second hundred and $1 for over 200 workers (same for industrial with under 100 workers; base fee was $350 for manufacturers under 200 and $550 for industrial over 200).
Professional (doctors, lawyers, accountants, etc.) $50 each plus $5 per employee (same).
Restaurants and food service, $25 per location (currently $40 plus 50 cents per seat or $2 per parking space for drive-ins).
Services (barbershops, beauty shops, rental agencies, auction sales, banks, etc.), $25 minimum plus $5 per worker over five workers (currently $40).
Tradesman (self-employed painters, plumbers, electricians, etc.) $25 minimum plus $5 per worker over five workers (currently $40).
Trailer parks, $40 minimum (1-5 trailer spaces) plus $2 for each space over five spaces (same).
Wholesale and retail sales, $25 minimum, plus $5 per worker over five workers (currently $40).
Hotels, motels, apartment houses, boarding houses and rental properties, $25 plus $2 per unit over 3 units (no license required for three units or less) (currently $40 plus $3 for units over five or $100 plus $2 for units over 25) .
Self-service laundries, $40 minimum plus $1 for each machine (same).
Soliciting and advertising, $50 for an advertising agency engaged in leasing and/or letting billboards, walls and other outdoor spaces for advertising purposes; $25 for an advertising agency engaged in soliciting and/or accepting orders for out-of-town newspapers, magazines, periodicals, publications and other advertising media (currently $50 for both).
Individual book agent engaged in soliciting subscriptions for delivery of books, magazines, newspapers and other periodicals, $25 each year (currently $40).
Book vendor going from place to place or from house to house selling and delivering books, magazines and other periodicals, publications and novelties, $25 each year (currently $40).
Taxicab or motor bus, $125 (no fee found on current fee schedule).
Transient sign painter, window decorator or other such craftsman, $25 per year (currently $40 per month).
Transient vendor shall be required to pay a fixed privilege tax before offering any goods, wares and merchandise for sale on the streets of the city or to the inhabitants, per stay or to exceed one month, $250 (same).
Transient vendor of fruits, vegetables, nuts and other such products, delivering from automobiles, trucks, railroad cars, tents, sheds and temporary quarters, except for selling farm products grown in White County, $25 per year (currently $40 per month).
The yearly mobile food vendor or roving mobile food vendor fee is $100 and a temporary mobile vendor or roving mobile food vendor fee is $25 (no fee found on current fee schedule).
Webb said if anyone needs information on the new business license fee schedule, they can contact Code Enforcement at (501) 279-1085 or they may stop by the office at 300 W. Arch Ave. from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
