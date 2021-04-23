A walk-through of the new Searcy Public Library building this week showed that preliminary plans include having three sections of collections, keeping the walking track and converting a drink station into a coffee cafe as well as adding drive-through windows.
Both the White County Regional Library System Board and Searcy Public Library Board met at the former Searcy Athletic Club building near the corner of Skyline Drive and West Beebe-Capps Expressway that has been purchased to be remodeled into the new library. Library system Director Darla Ino gave updates about the project at the meetings Wednesday and Thursday.
“I knew it had potential just coming in,” Ino said of the building.
Ino said Searcy architect Barry Hoffman is working on the plans for the renovation and met with the Searcy Library Building Committee last week to present a preliminary layout, which will be refined based on feedback from the committee, the library director and the staff.
“As a next step, he is working on getting a cost estimate with a breakdown per section of the library to use for fundraising,” Ino said. “The White County Public Library Friends Foundation Inc. will meet on Wednesday to begin work on the fundraising campaign.”
She said Paul Gardner, who was instrumental in the structure of the fundraising program for the Baxter County library, is going to speak at the meeting.
During the walk-through of the facility, Ino said there will be lots of space for children’s programs. She said the children’s section will be on the ground level, and the passports will be done there as well.
While the upstairs walking track will remain for the community to use, Ino said the library will be able to control what time people can use the track.
She said there also is a “a lot of wall space in this area, all the way around, so we can do art exhibits.”
“We can work with the schools and different people who have art collections,” Ino said. “There are traveling exhibits that we have turned down sometime because we really didn’t have the space for that, so this gives us a place to do that. You will be able to see them from downstairs, too.”
What was the gym/basketball area will house the adult collection. There will also be a small business and career center with printers and computers.
White County Regional Library System Board member Logan Cothern said the new amount of meeting space in the new library will be a great thing for the community and business people who want to use the space.
The White County Public Library Friends Foundation will have its own place in the new library as well. “Right past where the new elevator will be on the right side will be their space where they will have used books and some of their merchandise to sell,” Ino said.
The teen center that is part of the plan is something the library “never had before,” Ino said. “We would like to put a teen media center in. Most teens like to game and watch videos. They are here after school. They want food. They want to relax and do their homework.”
She said Hoffman is working to make the layout of the collections a visual to whoever who walks in, so they can easily see where each section is located. She said the adult section would be straight ahead, to the right would be the children’s section and visitors could look up and see the teen section.
Ino said there will be plenty of restrooms in the building as well, although some of them will have to be redone due to how they originally looked.
Also having to be redone, Ino said, is the inside entrance way. It will have to be leveled to be made suitable for those with walkers and wheelchairs. The area by the front entrance will be “a nice attractive place,” she said, adding that there may be some display honoring the donors to the library.
Ino said the library will have a pickup and drop-off window for books as well as a pickup window for the coffee cafe. She added that a new cafe doesn’t have to be built because there is already one in the building, where healthy drinks were served, with a commercial sink. However, some changes such as the pickup window and adding a hallway to it would be needed. She said it is important that the coffee shop in the library has a pickup window because a lot of business don’t survive if they don’t have a pickup window.
Ino said the coffee shop’s pickup window will be on one end of the library and the library’s will be on the other end. “We will kind of work on the traffic of that and how it flows,” she said. “I think early in the mornings is when the coffee shop will be most busy. I’m hoping when the library is using it [its pickup window] most, the coffee shop is not as busy. We don’t open until like nine.”
As to who will operate the coffee shop, Ino said it would be leased to an outside vendor through the city of Searcy. She said the cafe/coffee shop could also maybe act as a catering service, perhaps bringing sandwiches to visitors who were holding meeting at the library. The coffee shop will be on the downstairs level.
The pool that was part of the athletic club is still there and Ino said if it is filled in, it would make for a nice outdoor space for patrons to come out and drink their coffee and visit. Another idea talked about was covering the pool area and making it a pavilion.
Ino said since Yancey Park is next to the library, the transition between the library and the park is also something that will be worked on.
She mentioned that having another entrance way from Beebe-Capps Expressway, which is a state highway and runs in front of the building, is something that is being discussed.
“We have to work on that,” she said. “If we had that [entryway], we would have a frontage. That is something that would be better.”
As to when the new library will be ready, Ino said it is something she will know soon and something the architect is working on. She said it is all going to be about money and it may have to be done in phases.
The athletic club, which closed last September, was purchased in November for $1,689,281.32, with the library system paying a little over half of that amount and the city paying the rest. In October 2020, the White County Quorum Court appropriated $500,000 to help with renovating the building.
The facility is 33,000 square feet, more than three times the size of the current location at 113 E. Pleasure Ave. and it will have 99 parking spaces compared to 35.
