The plans Searcy officials are making regarding converting Yancey Park tennis courts into pickleball courts soured a bit Tuesday night.
The Searcy City Council on Tuesday night tabled the discussion because the individual who had mentioned as possibly doing the work is not a licensed contractor. Redoing the surface of the tennis courts at Berryhill Park and perhaps striping some of them to be used as pickleball courts is also part of the proposed project.
Late last month, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved spending $95,000 in advertising and promotions tax revenue on the project, based on the estimated cost submitted by Phillip Walker, with whom Osborne told the A&P Commission he and Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons had been communicating.
“There has been an issue come up,” Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne told the City Council. “The company that gave us the bid I proposed Thursday night [at the agenda meeting], in talking to [City Engineer] Mark [Lane], I don’t know that they will be qualified to do the larger projects.”
Lane told the council that anyone who does work in Arkansas costing $50,000 or more “must be a licensed contractor, and this individual from what he told me in my office last week, he is not a licensed contractor so he would not be eligible to bid on anything over $50,000.”
Osborne said it was kind of a surprise to him and the city was still trying to work things out.
Council member Chris Howell, chairman of the A&P Commission, said he had received numerous phone calls, texts and emails positively supporting the project. He said he proposes funding it and suggested that the council revisit the project.
“Whether it’s A&P or not, it’s still going to have to be a licensed contractor,” City Attorney Buck Gibson said. “If it exceeds $50,000,” Lane stressed.
City Council member Don Raney said the licensing process, in his opinion, “tends to prove this person is capable to do the work.” He also said the project should be revisited.
Osborne recommended that the discussion be table until he could get more information so bids could be obtained from an appropriate contractor.
Osborne had told the A&P Commission that he has had lots of requests that the city to do something about pickleball. Some pickleball players are playing at the Carmichael Community Center, but because of its size, it does not allow for tournaments to be played there.
Gibson has said that this project would be a way for Searcy to have the capability to host tournaments.
Parsons said because the tennis courts in Searcy are “centrally located,” they pull in visitors from cities such as Bradford, Quitman and Rose Bud.
Osborne said the tennis courts in Searcy are probably around 40 years old.
