The deterioration of a 4-inch main ductile line is causing the emergency replacement of 10 to 15 feet, according to Pangburn Waterworks Manager Shawn Hughes, who said that where the line is located, there are no valves to isolate the main, so in order to cut the line out and put in the new, the water will have to be shut down, but only within the city limits.
“That means we can isolate the city from our outside-city water, so only people in the city limits will lose pressure,” Hughes said.
Customers in the city limits will be under a boil order after 11 a.m. Tuesday
“We are going to try to start about six o’clock in the morning on Tuesday,” Hughes said. “The last one I did was 14 hours.”
He asked residents to be patient and apologized for the inconvenience.
“Boil your water rapidly for one minute,” Hughes said. “Not everyone is going to lose pressure. We are just doing this as a precaution and I am mandated by the [state] health department to do this [boil order].
“This is not something I want to do but I have to do to keep everyone safe.”
The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed the “boil water” notice Monday.
“This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.”
Information from the department of health said, “under the boil water order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use,” Environmental Health Specialist Savannah Riddle said in a news release. “All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
“The precautionary boil water notice will stay in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.”
