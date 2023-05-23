Searcy Parks and Recreation will start off its summer programs June 6 with making bird feeders and other crafts using pinecones.
The programs are for children ages 4-18 and will be held at the Carmichael Community Center this summer, according to Director Mike Parsons.
All children must pre-register for arts and crafts. Pre-registration started Tuesday and can be done from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays by either calling (501) 279-1010 or coming by the center at 801 S. Elm St.
All of the arts and crafts on Mondays and Tuesdays will start at 1 p.m. If a class fills up, there will be another one at 2:30 p.m. Children 7 and under will need an adult or teenager to stay with them and help them finish their projects.
T-shirt sizes for tie-dye activities June 26-27 are due by no later than June 21 in order to furnish them for the children. Adults may bring one T-shirt for themselves that must be 100 percent cotton. Those will be needed by June 23.
On June 12, the activity will be water color basics and a liquid water color painting. June 13th’s activity will be photo-transferring. Participants must bring a photo and a staff member will make a copy of it. The original photo will not be used. Also scheduled for June are acrylic pour painting June 19 and coffee filter crafts June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.