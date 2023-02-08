Ruby Suviaz reports on Foothills Lane of Lights

Foothills Lane of Lights President Ruby Suviaz reports to the Bald Knob City Council concerning nearly $20,000 the council approved for brackets and electrical work on 100 utility poles to mount and light up 5-foot Christmas trees. Suviaz told the council that the electrical company was unable to get the new displays connected in time to light them up, but she expects them to shine during this year's holidays.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Foothills Lane of Lights was unable to get its new light displays that the city of Bald Knob helped pay for to shine during the holidays, but Ruby Suviaz, president of the organization, expects them to be lit up when the holidays roll around this year. 

Suviaz appeared before the Bald Knob City Council on Monday night "to let you know what we did with the money," $19,999.99 contributed by the city last year to the annual Christmas display.

