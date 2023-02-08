Foothills Lane of Lights was unable to get its new light displays that the city of Bald Knob helped pay for to shine during the holidays, but Ruby Suviaz, president of the organization, expects them to be lit up when the holidays roll around this year.
Suviaz appeared before the Bald Knob City Council on Monday night "to let you know what we did with the money," $19,999.99 contributed by the city last year to the annual Christmas display.
“I think sometimes it’s good when you come and ask for monies that you come back later and explain what you did with the money that the city gave you," she said. "The city has been very generous with the Lane of Lights and I do appreciate that.
"The Lane of Lights spends in excess of $100,000 a year. Some of that money is raised from fundraisers; some of it comes from the city, donations, and a lot of it comes from my pocket.”
The money that was sought from the council last summer was for adding brackets and electrical work on 100 utility poles from the city limits to Clark's Drug Store, 2116 Arkansas Highway 367 N.
Referring to the “pole mount expenses,” Suviaz said A&C Metal Works charged $17,500 to build the 5-foot Christmas trees to go on each pole. Rugged Rigs, powder-coated and painted the mounts and charged $850. Holiday Designs charged $2,225.63 for lights to be placed on the trees. "Some of the guys from Victory Life were used to put on the lights, and they were paid $1,500 all together. Smith Electric was paid $30,752.25 to do the outlets and wiring. David Smith received $1,500 for putting up brackets and mounts. The total cost for pole mount expenses was $54,327.88."
Suviaz said while the city did give almost $20,000, she agreed that Foothills Lane of Lights would raise the balance of the expenses, “and we did,” she said. “We did it, we got it done and we hung them up there."
However, she said, "we ran into an issue, and no one is to blame for it. The electric company had given us permission to do this. We had to turn in certain amounts of paperwork and insurance policy. We ran into a stumbling block there and by the time we got it in, we were late in the season. And I understand the electric company has to take care of power outages and all that stuff in the late fall and winter, and so by the time we got everything turned in, to quote the lady from the electric company, she said, ‘It was too little, too late,’ so they did not shine.’"
"I know there was a lot of disappointed people," Suviaz said. "I was disappointed. But we feel like we can get them connected this summer and they’ll shine next Christmas, and that’s the best we can do.”
Suviaz said a lot of people have asked why the lights didn’t come on. Councilwoman Mary Lou Smith said the Christmas trees for the pole mounts are ready to be turned on, they just need the power.
“There’s always a next year,” Suviaz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.