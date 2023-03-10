The Searcy Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Wednesday afternoon discussed the possibility of raising rates at the Searcy Swim Center because of increases in operating costs.
“We have never increased at all since we have opened and maybe we don’t, that’s why we are having this discussion,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said. “Chemical prices have gone up, everything obviously is going up so maybe now is the time we need to bump up.
“We’re not talking drastic bumps either. We’re going to kind of give you what we brainstormed this morning and then get your feedback and your opinions on what we do. If we did want to move forward with increasing prices, it wouldn’t be something we would just turn around and do next week because you have to give the public and members plenty of time, if we decided to go that route.”
Parsons said if the rates are increase, it may be something that is done in January with the new budget to give the community plenty of time to know that it is coming, or the earliest he could think of to increase the rates would be May 30, the day the outdoor pool area is opened up for the summer. He said that is the big summer kickoff day.
Currently daily membership is $5 for the swim center. An individual membership is $12 a month. A family membership for up to four people is $20 per month with additional family members costing $2.50 a month.
While nothing is concrete yet, Parsons said numbers that have been discussed included making the daily membership $7, although for ages 5 and under it would stay at $5. Individual monthly passes possibly would move to $14 . The family membership could possibly go to $22 a month, but the additional add-ons at $2.50 could stay unchanged.
“These are obviously just some rough numbers that we threw out there to toss around,” he said. “We wanted to get everyone’s opinion on it.” Parsons said it might be that these prices won’t be changed at all, and he told The Daily Citizen on Friday that the rates could even go down.
Aquatics Director Katelyn Denney said she has called around to check prices at other community pools. “We’re running into the same problem we did when we set these prices: No one has a standalone indoor pool. Most of all it’s connected to a community center and you’re paying a membership for both.”
Parsons said, “We’re kind of on the same lines with everybody on prices.”
Denney said usually on Fridays and Saturdays, there are more day passes sold. Parsons said it doesn’t make sense but four people will come in and want to buy a day pass for $20 ($5 each admission) and the swim staff will tell them they can get a whole monthly pass for $20, but they say they do not want the family pass for $20. “And they will come two or three days a week and pay the same price. We tell them you come twice, it pays for itself, but they prefer to buy the day passes.”
The possibility was brought up of basing the daily and monthly memberships on having a family membership that would cover both the pool and a future community center even if it is not in the same location.
It also was mentioned offering a three-months special during the summer to bring more people in during the summer than the normal attendance. “Maybe that would offset the $2 for all the members.”
“All options are on the table,” Parsons said. “I just wanted to get opinions on what everybody thought.”
Denney said she has been employed at the center for five years and there are people who only come for the summer to swim. She said some are willing to pay a price for using just the splash pad. Parson said the biggest issue right now is just not having enough lifeguards.
Staffing is “very much so an issue,” Parsons noted. The center did not open last Saturday because of staffing problems. Since Harding University is on spring break, the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. period is pretty much shut down this week, he said, because of lack of lifeguards. “Everyone of our lifeguards besides Katelyn goes to Harding.”
Parsons said Denney is working on getting people certified to be lifeguards. “They can actually get certified through us now,” he said.
Denney said people are already asking if their memberships can be extended because of the hours being cut back. It also was mentioned that now might not be the best time to raise prices when hours are being cut. Parsons said “absolutely.”
“We are doing everything in our power to get lifeguards,” Parsons said. “There’s not much we haven’t tried.” Contracting with other cities is also something Parsons said he is trying to do. Starting pay for being a lifeguard is $15 now at the swim center, he said.
Denney said the center opens at 5:30 a.m., and Parsons said there is a group of swimmers that comes “religiously” at that time. “It might not be 60 or 70 of them but it might be 20.” Denney said the early-morning swimmers are in the parking lot when she drives onto the lot at 5 a.m.
“You have your lap swimmers and you have your water aerobics,” Parsons said. “They are there every single weekday, faithfully, no matter what.”
Denney said the center slows down between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and water aerobics ends at 9 a.m. Unless homeschool kids come to the pool, Denney said they don’t usually get kids at the pool during the day on weekdays. The swim team practices at 4 p.m. and uses five lanes of the pool. Parsons said there are days when there are two to three people in the pool and other days it may have 10 or 15 people.
Mayor Mat Faulkner brought up the possibility of reaching out to patrons through email to get their input about the swim center.
