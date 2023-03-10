The Searcy Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Wednesday afternoon discussed the possibility of raising rates at the Searcy Swim Center because of increases in operating costs.

“We have never increased at all since we have opened and maybe we don’t, that’s why we are having this discussion,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said. “Chemical prices have gone up, everything obviously is going up so maybe now is the time we need to bump up.

