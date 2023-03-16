A portion of West Beebe-Capps Expressway near the Central Fire Station was "shut down ... for a short time period" Wednesday evening while the Searcy Police Department served an arrest warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated robbery charge, according to Lt. Todd Wells.

DeMario Awtan Mitchell, 18, of Searcy was being held Thursday in the White County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after being arrested around 6 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Beebe-Capps.

