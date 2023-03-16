A portion of West Beebe-Capps Expressway near the Central Fire Station was "shut down ... for a short time period" Wednesday evening while the Searcy Police Department served an arrest warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated robbery charge, according to Lt. Todd Wells.
DeMario Awtan Mitchell, 18, of Searcy was being held Thursday in the White County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after being arrested around 6 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Beebe-Capps.
“Mitchell has a history of violence and weapons charges so the warrant was carried out by the Searcy Police Department’s Special Response Team [SRT]," Wells said. "The threat assessment warranted SRT being called. The warrant service was served without incident.”
Along with the charges on the arrest warrant, Mitchell faces charges for maintaining a drug premises and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with the purpose to deliver. The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force assisted in the warrant service and investigations, which Wells said is “ongoing.”
The class Y aggravated robbery charge, along with class D felony theft of property, class D felony breaking or entering, misdemeanor possession of handguns by a minor and misdemeanor third-degree battery, stem from a Feb. 1, 2021, "disturbance" at the Sonic Drive-In on East Race Avenue.
The alleged victim reportedly met a friend at Sonic to purchase a 12-gauge shotgun. After paying $350 and putting the shotgun in the back of his car, his vehicle was blocked in by a dark-colored sport utility vehicle with three Black males inside, Detective Laurel Sexton wrote in the affidavit.
A 16-year-old juvenile, identified by the alleged victim, reportedly "lifted up his shirt and said, 'Don't move!'" Then, the juvenile and other suspects reportedly hit the alleged victim "in the face with closed fists" and one of them got into his vehicle "during the scuffle" and stole the shotgun.
The alleged victim had injuries "which consisted of a bruised and swollen area around his right eye," Sexton wrote.
Surveillance footage confirmed the alleged victim's account that the SUV pulled up behind his vehicle, three Black males got out and grabbed, pushed and punched him and "a long white box" was removed from his vehicle by the driver of the SUV.
