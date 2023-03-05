Searcy police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Searcy Mart at 401 N. Maple St. around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen that a store employee reported a light-skinned Black male entered the store demanding money and reaching for a firearm in his waistband.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.