Two armed robberies at a Searcy convenience store almost a month apart have resulted in two arrests, according to the Searcy Police Department. The most recent robbery occurred last Wednesday.
Melvin Paul Crowe, 19, of Searcy was arrested Monday by detectives in connection with both robberies at the Searcy Mart on North Maple Street, Lt. Todd Wells said Monday. James William Vanpelt, 36, of Kensett was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with the first robbery. Both were in custody Monday in the White County Detention Center. Vanpelt also has been charged preliminarily with failure to complete work release/jail sentence and failure to appear.
Wells told The Daily Citizen on Friday that a store employee reported a light-skinned Black male entered the store demanding money and reaching for a firearm in his waistband around 11:15 p.m. last Wednesday.
“At the time of the report, it was unclear how much money was stolen,” Wells said.
The first armed robbery occurred Feb. 6, when two men entered the store shortly before midnight demanding money while brandishing a firearm. Wells said one suspect was described as a taller Black male and the other one as shorter and lighter-skinned.
Crowe was charged last June with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with accomplice, a class A felony. He had a report/status set in White County Circuit Court for April 4. He reportedly was involved in a "premeditated" stabbing last May 31 in Judsonia. The alleged victim was "critically injured with a stab wound to her neck/throat," according to the affidavit.
The 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office petitioned the court Feb. 25 to revoke his bond and have him placed in the Arkansas State Hospital because of "a potential traumatic brain injury" and "not cooperating with the conditions required by his not fit to proceed treatment plan." Circuit Judge Mark Pate issued an order Friday to revoke his bond and authorize his pickup and detention.
