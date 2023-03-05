Two armed robberies at a Searcy convenience store almost a month apart have resulted in two arrests, according to the Searcy Police Department. The most recent robbery occurred last Wednesday.

Melvin Paul Crowe, 19, of Searcy was arrested Monday by detectives in connection with both robberies at the Searcy Mart on North Maple Street, Lt. Todd Wells said Monday. James William Vanpelt, 36, of Kensett was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with the first robbery. Both were in custody Monday in the White County Detention Center. Vanpelt also has been charged preliminarily with failure to complete work release/jail sentence and failure to appear. 

