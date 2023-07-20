The Searcy Police Department is looking to return stolen property from storage units to its rightful owners.
Lt. Todd Wells told The Daily Citizen that the department is seeking the public’s help regarding the property taken from units in and around the Searcy area.
“These thefts have occurred over the past nine months,” Wells said. “If you have had a storage unit break-in during this time frame, and you have not made a report with our department, please contact us to do so at (501) 268-3531. If property was stolen out of your unit, please be able to provide an accurate description of it so we can ensure that we are returning it to the correct owner, if we have it.”
Wells said those who have already made a report regarding a storage unit break-in over the past nine months should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 279-1038 and ask to speak to the detective assigned to their case. “We will also be contacting known victims as we go through the property over the coming weeks.”
“Our Criminal Investigation Division has several appointments set up for next week for individuals to come check and see if we have their property,” Wells said Friday. He said the department also has received four additional reports.
The stolen property is in relation to the arrest of Cynthia Dawn Gonzalez, 50, of Prattville, Ala., in June.
Gonzalez is preliminarily facing seven counts of breaking and entering, according to Wells. She was taken to the White County Detention Center after officers responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at Red Dot Mini Storage, 2800 S. Main St., around 1:30 a.m. June 15, Wells said. An alarm system had signaled that someone was inside the mini-storage property.
“After arriving and searching the property,” Well said, “officers noticed several locks had been pried open off of storage units and the doors were open.”
Wells said officers soon found Gonzalez on the property. Searcy’s Criminal Investigation Division was notified and responded for further investigation.
“Gonzalez’s arrest led to a subsequent search warrant on property located at 122 Apache, where numerous items were recovered,” Wells said.
Gonzalez remained in custody in the White County jail Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.