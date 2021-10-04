A Pleasant Plains 51-year-old accused of threatening his estranged wife and then stopping his truck “just short” of her vehicle while she was inside of it at a Searcy convenience store is facing two felony charges.
A warrant was issued last week for Robert A. Sargent at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening in the first degree, also a class D felony. Sargent was not in custody in White County on Monday and no court appearance had been set.
According to Searcy Police Department Detective Kara Osborne, the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. July 22 at the Big Red store on East Beebe-Capps Expressway. The alleged victim reportedly said she had been called by her estranged husband, who told her she was “a dead [expletive].”
Osborne wrote that “minutes later, Sargent arrived at Big Red in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and aggressively drove the truck toward the victim’s car, stopping just short of the striking the driver’s side, as she was sitting inside.” Video surveillance confirmed the alleged victim’s allegations that his “actions were purposefully threatening and dangerous in nature.”
A warrant also was issued for Timothy W. Nixon of Searcy on a charge of second-degree battery, a class C felony. Nixon remained in custody Monday at the White County Detention Center since his arrest June 13.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows with the White County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Fuller Road on Feb. 5 for “a domestic disturbance that had turned physical.” The alleged victim reportedly said that when Nixon tried to leave the residence during an argument, “she blocked his way and pushed him from the door.” Nixon reportedly responded by striking her and taking her “to the floor.”
The alleged victim attempted to “kick him off her,” Meadows wrote,, but he started punching her in the face, and did it repeatedly. Deputy Jordin Smith reportedly observed that she had injuries “consistent with being struck repeatedly in the face.”
In June, a protection order was filled out against Nixon after he had made threats against the alleged victim, Meadows wrote. Medical records showed that Nixon had fractured her nose during the February altercation, and she reported having “a black eye for weeks.”
Meadows noted that Nixon “had a history of domestic battery and terroristic threat crimes and was listed as the aggressor and offender in these reports.” Court records show he was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, in August for a June incident at the Complete in Christ Church on Arkansas Highway 36 West.
Also charged with class C felony second-degree domestic battery is Gary A. Barnhouse, 54, of Judsonia. He was not in custody Monday in White County, but was set for plea and arraignment today.
According to the affidavit written by Meadow, Barnhouse became angry at his sister, whom he was living with at a residence on Pate Lane in Judsonia, when “she confronted him about not keeping the house clean.” The verbal argument reportedly turned physical when Barnhouse grabbed her hair and punched her in the head “several times.”
Barnhouse reportedly grabbed her by her arms when she fell to the floor, but she yelled for her son to call 911 and both of them “fled the house in fear for their safety.” The alleged victim reportedly said her brother “often carried a knife on him and she was worried what he might be capable of.”
When three deputies entered the residence, Barnhouse was sitting next to a knife on a bed in the living room, Meadows wrote. He was arrested “once away from the weapon.”
