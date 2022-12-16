A seven-man, five-woman jury didn’t get the chance to decide whether an accused murderer was guilty Thursday in White County Circuit Court as the two-day trial ended when the 20-year-old’s defense attorneys decided to accept a plea deal.

Robert Unique Hurd ended up getting sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in the April 2020 shooting death of Eric Kalas, 38, of Searcy and a 2019 attempted murder case involving Hurd’s mother.

