A seven-man, five-woman jury didn’t get the chance to decide whether an accused murderer was guilty Thursday in White County Circuit Court as the two-day trial ended when the 20-year-old’s defense attorneys decided to accept a plea deal.
Robert Unique Hurd ended up getting sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction in the April 2020 shooting death of Eric Kalas, 38, of Searcy and a 2019 attempted murder case involving Hurd’s mother.
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said after the plea deal that Hurd’s defense attorneys “approached me during the middle of the trial with a proposed plea agreement.”
“I visited with Mr. and Mrs. Kalas [the parents of the murder victim] and explained to them what the offer was and we again talked about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the case and they were acceptable with the 30-year ADC sentence on murder second.”
Hurd was on trial on charges of class Y felony capital murder and class D felony theft of property (firearms). The other case was not brought up during testimony in the trial that started with jury selection Tuesday, McCoy said it involved Hurd shooting at his mother and her boyfriend. He was facing two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in that case.
“He was 17 at the time and I charged him as an adult,” McCoy said. “That case was still pending. We had a juvenile transfer hearing and the previous circuit judge, Judge [Robert] Edwards, denied the motion to transfer that case to juvenile court.
“So his public defender at the time filed an appeal of that decision, and so the appellate court ruled that it was a proper denial of their motion to transfer. And so while he was out on bond on that case is when he committed this homicide.”
McCoy said Hurd should serve basically at least a quarter of his 30-year sentence and has 945 days of jail credit since he has been in the White County Detention Center since May 2020. “I would expect that he would be denied parole his first time up, so I think the more probable term of initial incarceration is going to be eight to 10 years.”
According to McCoy, Hurd will first go to diagnostics and then be sent to one of the ADC units. “I would expect it to be one of the maximum security [facilities] because all of his offenses are extremely violent offenses.”
The reason Hurd’s other case was not brought up during trial, McCoy explained, was because Judge Mark Pate ruled the case could not be mentioned until sentencing.
“With the plea agreement, it benefits the defendant to wrap it up simply because any conviction that he received on this, the conviction on the 2019 case, even though it occurred before this, he would have to serve day to day.”
In the parking lot after the plea deal, one of Hurd’s attorneys, Bobby Digby, was asked by The Daily Citizen for his thoughts on the outcome. He said it was “the best middle ground for everybody.”
“Certainly, our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Digby said. “Based on Mr. Hurd’s case that we did not represent him on, as his counsel, we felt this was a good resolution. He has three 30-year sentences that all run as one 30-year sentence. If he earns his maximum good time and maintains parole, he could be eligible for release, counting his jail time, in about five or six years.”
Trial begins
Although the plea deal ultimately resolved the case, the trial began Wednesday after all-day jury selection Tuesday. Hurd was dressed in a white button-down dress shirt with dress pants and sat at the defense table with Tony Brasuell and Digby.
Assistant Prosecutor Abram Skarda set the scene of the case, saying that Kalas was murdered at 801 Randall Drive on April 29,2020. Skarda said there was drug activity at the house and noted that it wasn’t the kind of place where someone would be studying calculus with a slide-rule calculator.
He told the jury that Hurd’s “custodial interview” would be shown and they should “pay attention to what the defendant says;” however, the plea deal was reached before they got the opportunity.
“Robert Hurd made a decision and did what he intended to do,” Skarda said, “capital murder of Eric Kalas for a theft of a firearm.”
The defense said Kalas was laying on the grounds of the porch at the house after he was shot and he could speak and think and was in communication with the emergency technician. “He did not say Robert Hurd shot me. He knew him, he hung out with him, talked to him. He never once said Robert Hurd shot me,remember that. This is the strongest evidence that Robert is not guilty.”
The defense said homeowner Juvon Gibbs gave several accounts to police of what he did. “Four versions.” They said Gibbs was a drug dealer and had been working at the company that was then called Pontiac Coil at 211 Queensway St.
The defense said Gibbs clocked out a 2 p.m. from work on the day of the murder and told police that he left work, got gas, went to the store for cigarillos and got home to see Kalas laying on the ground. Gibbs reportedly said that Kalas could not talk.
The defense also said that Gibbs also said he picked up an individual referred to as “Detroit Rob” before going home. They said there was another story from Gibbs that he left work looking for tires and then went home and saw Kalas on the ground. Gibbs testified later that the tires were in the backseat of his car.
The defense told the jury tha a third party, Brandi Inglehart, saw a blue car backing up on the day of the incident. Two guys jumped out of a car, according to the defense, and “Detroit Rob” was on the phone screaming. Gibbs said later that he called 911.
The defense said Gibbs went inside his house, locked all of the doors and came back outside. They mentioned that a man named Seth Stroud was apparently living with Gibbs. They said Stroud’s medicines, bills and birth certificate were in the house.
Stroud was interviewed at 6 p.m. on the evening of the shooting and allegedly said that “Gibbs had nothing to do with it.” The defense said, “Robert didn’t admit to anything,” everybody ran and “Detroit Rob” was not investigated.
Brasuell said, “The icing on the cake is a photo of ‘Detroit Rob’ holding what appears to be a Tec-9 painted [semiautomatic pistol] that killed Eric Kalas.”
Searcy School District School Resource Officer Chris Smith, who said he has been employed by Searcy Police Department since February 2017, said he was the first to respond to 801 Randall Drive. He said it was in response to a “shots fired” call. He arrived on the scene six minutes after the call came in.
Sgt. Brandon Moody said he saw a black man lying parallel to the porch and he put pressure on his wound. When EMTs showed up, Moody said he stood back and started rounding up witness statements.
Moody, a 17-year employee and patrol shift supervisor, said he also went to West Memphis to pick Hurd up after he left the area after the shooting.
Digby asked Smith if he would describe the scene as amped up. Smith said he would, with lots of moving parts. He talked about securing the scene, putting up the police line tape and starting a crime log with a list of everyone on scene. He said no evidence was tampered with.
Digby asked Smith if he talked to Gibbs a little bit and an objection by Skarda was granted. Gibbs’ cell phone reportedly rang and the caller ID showed “MGM Rob” was calling, but the phone was not answered. Digby asked if “Gibbs was taken into custody,” and Smith said “yes.”
Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield took the stand next, saying he has worked at the Searcy Police Department for more than 10 years and works in the Criminal Investigation Division. He said he was at the police station when the shots-fired call came in and headed over to the scene in less than five minutes.
Dangerfield spoke about the importance of maintaining the integrity of the scene. Digby asked Dangerfield if he asked Smith to watch Gibbs and Dangerfield said yes. He said Gibbs tried to come into the perimeter of the scene. Dangerfield also spoke about the smell of marijuana coming from the house.
Moody’s body camera footage also was shown. Authorities on the scene mentioned the smell of weed coming from the house.
Cindy Webb, office manager at Pontiac Coil, where Kalas and Gibbs worked, took the stand next. She said Gibbs and Kalas worked the first shift, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and they both worked that shift April 29. They clocked out at 2 p.m. that day and walked to the parking lot.
Amber Clements of Searcy told the jury that Hurd went to school with her daughter and Clements invited Hurd over to eat and would wash his clothes for him. She said she provided food and transportation for him. Clements said Hurd stayed at her house for a few nights since he had no lights.
Clements recalled a call from Hurd on April 29 saying he didn’t do it. She could not remember the time of the call. She said she told Hurd to go talk to the police. She said she also heard what sounded like the wind blowing in the background during his call to her.
During cross-examination, Clements told Brasuell that the school said Hurd had the mind level of third- or fourth-gradet.
Chrishawna Kendall told McCoy she and Gibbs had children together and they were co-parenting but not at the same house. She said she worked the 4:14 a.m. shift at Walmart and dropped the kids off at 801 Randall Drive on Tuesday-Friday.
She said she knows of “Detroit Rob” and that he and Gibbs “hung together” although “Detroit Rob” did not live there. She said Stroud and Hurd lived at the residence. She said Stroud had lived there about a year while Hurd had been living there about three to four months.
Digby showed Kendall a picture of “Detroit Rob” with a red gun at the Randall Drive house. She said Gibbs and “Detroit Rob” hung out a few times a week.
William Pennington, who lives catty-corner from the house, said he saw a young black man with light skin color and something red that looked like a weapon jumping the fence on the day of the murder. Pennington said he was at his dining room table, “not even 100 feet” away.
He said he went to the fence after it was jumped to see if any blood was on it because it was a chain-link fence that was hard to get over without getting cuts and scratches. He said the fence jumper had short hair.
Gibbs told Skarda he now lives in Beebe and has been going to college online through American IntercontinentaL University taking business administration for the past year and a half. He said he worked at Pontiac Coil for about five to six years and his last day was April 29, 2020.
On the day of the murder, Gibbs said he woke up about 5-5:30 a.m. and made it to work on time at 6.. Gibbs said he and Kalas were good friends for years through work and that they had “a very good relationship” and “chilled together.”
Skarda asked Gibbs what he and Kalas were doing that day at work. Gibbs said they were running machines and “Eric was in a good mood that day.”
Gibbs said he clocked out at 2 p.m. and went to the gas station to get gas and headed home. He said he took “Detroit Rob,” who he had known for about a year, to the store and when they arrived back at his residence, Kalas was lying on the ground by the front door and wasn’t moving or speaking. Gibbs said he called 911 and was pretty sure a neighbor had called 911, too.
Skarda asked Gibbs if he went into the house and he said he did to search and see who was there, but there was no one. Gibbs told Skarda he may have closed the door. Gibbs said “Detroit Rob” came in the house with him and left in a gray Dodge Charger.
Skarda asked Gibbs if it was safe to say he wasn’t a saint and Gibbs agreed saying that he has made many mistakes, including drugs. Gibbs was asked about drugs being in the house and he said yest. He told Skarda he was convicted and on probation.
Skarda asked Gibbs if he shot Kalas and he said, “No sir, no doubt about it.” Skarda asked, “Did you ever have a beef with Eric?” Gibbs said, “No sir.” Skarda asked Gibbs, “Did ‘Detroit Rob’ have a beef?’ The answer from Gibbs again was “No sir.”
Skarda referred to Hurd as having the street name “Little Memphis.” He asked Gibbs if Hurd had any beefs, and Gibbs said not to his knowledge. Skarda asked Gibbs if he had guns and he said there was a gun in his room in the closet.
Gibbs said he was trying to get Kalas to talk after the shooting and Kalas told him he got shot twice. He said Kala became less communicative. “We flipped him and held his head in a certain way. I was scared to touch him. I didn’t want to hurt him.”
On cross examination, Digby asked Gibbs if he was a drug dealer. Gibbs responded, “No sir. I was a worker for seven years.” Digby asked Gibbs if he ever said in interviews with authorities that he was a “high roller.” Gibbs said, “I never told them that. I told them I was a gambler, not a drug dealer.
Digby, referring to a transcript, asked Gibbs how many vehicles he had. Gibbs said “like three” and one was in his name. He said there were five cars at his house and one was his mom’s car that was not in his name. Gibbs said he made $32,000 a year and that cheap cars can be bought “offline.”
Digby mentioned 2 pounds of marijuana being in the house. Gibbs responded that other people were in that house living with him. Digby mentioned a July 16, 2020, arrest and went over different types of drug felonies and what the penalties for those were. Gibbs said he was given five years of probation. Digby showed Gibbs pictures, including a bong and little baggies, a bullet and BandAid and more little baggies. Digby also talked about a table in the house with ashes on it.
Digby asked Gobbs if he locked the door of the house when he left and he said he did because he was going to the hospital to see Kalas. He was asked if he hid anything. Gibbs said he used the baggies for sandwiches he brought to work. The subject of 200 or 300 liquor bottle in the house came up. Digby also asked Gibbs about priority mail boxes that were in a shed at the house.
Gibbs was asked what MGM stands for and was it Money Gang Mafia. “They ask was we a gang? I said no,” he responded
Digby asked Gibbs if during an interview with authorities that he said he was the founder of MGM. He said no. Digby asked him about one of the cars at the house, had it been shot. He said yes. Gibbs said he lived in Memphis maybe three to four years in the past.
Gibbs told Digby he was traumatized at the time April 29. Digby asked Gibbe if he beat Kalas to his house on that day. Gibbs said, “How can I beat him there? I found him dead.” Digby asked Gibbs if “Detroit Rob” has a red Tec-9. He said there was a red gun in “my house” and “Detroit Rob” hung out a lot at his house.
On redirect, Skarda asked Gibbs if marijuana had anything to do with the shooting, but there was no response
Inglehart, who said she lives “six to seven houses on the same side of the street” as 801 Randall Drve and works at a law firm in Searcy, said she gets off work at 2 p.m. She stopped for a car wash and on the way to her street saw a man lying face down. She said it was only about “10 seconds” but seemed like forever.
She said two men showed up in a vehicle, and recognized Gibbs but not the second person. She said she was trying to determine if anyone called 911. She said she called 911 and stayed on the scene.
Brausell asked Inglehart how long the distance was from work to home and she said about 5-10 minutes or around 3 miles. She said she saw a blue car reversing in front of her, the two men jumped out and one of the men was on the phone yelling at someone. No one answered her when she asked if anyone called 911, One person left and the other got into the car.
Mandi Wertenberger, a forensic serologist from the state Crime Lab, talked about items of Kalas that were tested, including pants, underwear, T-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and socks.
She said the underwear, T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt all had his blood on them. The pants were negative.
Jennifer Beaty-West, a 17-year employee of the Crime Lab, said the underwear had a mixture of Kalas’ DNA and foreign DNA.
Another Crime Lab employee, Deborah Britton, who specializes in firearms and tool markings, said the two cartridge cases from the shooting came from the same firearm in her opinion.
Lt. Ben Swan of the Horn Lake, Miss., Police Department testified that on Aug. 20, 2020, at 3344 Shadow Oaks Parkway, a stolen firearm was recovered, a Springfield XDs. There was a search warrant, he said, and this area is about 25-26 miles from West Memphis, where Hurd was found.
Second day
Dr. Charles Kokes, an associate medical examiner for the Crime Lab, talked about the external examination of Kalas. He said he took photos, and those were show for the jury. Kokes said there were two entry wounds and one exit wound. He said Kalas’ heart was strucl and his spinal cord was severed. There was a wound of the aorta and there were 1,500 milligrams of blood found in his abdomen.
The wounds caused immediate collapse of his body. Kokes said. The gunshot wounds were to the chest. He said the cause of death was homicide.
Digby asked Kokes about toxicology results and Kokes told him the body tested positive for the active ingredients of marijuana.
Former Searcy Police Department Detective Greg Mote said he responded to the crime scene, checked the perimeter, observed officers on the scene and headed back to the police department to get search warrants. He took photos and assisted then-Sgt. Josh Chambliss with the Stroud interview at 6 p.m. April 29. The Stroud interview was said to have taken place at the Colonial heights Apartments.
Retired Searcy police detective Tim Smith said he was the senior detective in CID on April 29 and was assigned to the case since he was on call. He said he ascertained the scene. He said, when being questioned by McCoy, that he began a crime sketch and took photos of the home. There was a photo of a wooden chest with ammo in it. There was the picture of a TV with a box of 9mm rounds and a 9mm gun on a shelf in the house.
McCoy asked about a bunch of letters with Hurd’s name on them and a bunch of documents that were found in the house. There was a large group of soiled clothes determined to be Hurd’s with “a strong scent of urine.”
Smith talked about the crime scene markers that marked off where a 9mm shell casing was found, where blood was found and where items from Kalas’ pockets were found. Blood spatter, lip balm and a lighter were also marked off.
Smith put on gloves as he opened the evidence, which included Hurd’s clothing and the bullets recovered in the autopsy. They were said to be in pristine condition. Smith held up Kalas’ bullet-holed Nike T-shirt and his hooded sweatshirt. He pointed out the holes. The gun recovered by the Horn Lake Police Department was also shown to the jury.
Hurd was brought back to Searcy from the West Memphis area by Smith and his son, Chris Smith, in a caged vehicle.
On cross-examination, the defense asked Smith if he interviewed “Detroit Rob,” and he said no. He also was asked if he checked “Detroit Rob’s” Facebook. Smith said there were no residences known for “Detroit Rob.”
Digby talked about the marijuana and the postal boxes in the shed, 55 of them, and the 9mm gun found in Gibbs’ room. Digby asked Smith if Stroud was located in the backyard, and he said not that he was aware of.
After a recess, everyone but the jury returned to the courtroom at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday. Pate said it was his understanding that counsel had reached an agreement plea in both of Hurd’s cases.
McCoy read a victim impact statement from Kalas’ mother, Janet. It said Kalas was her only child and he was a momma’s boy and her travel partner. “I will never be called mom,” she said in her letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.